Tee Higgins Answers Bears Score With First Multi TD Game of 2025 Season
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going back and forth with the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium home. Joe Flacco is playing another solid, mistake-free game. He drew up a deep dime to Mitchell Tinsley on the Bengals' first drive of the second half to spark another touchdown for Tee Higgins on his bounce-back day.
It's Higgins' first two-touchdown game of the season, giving Cincinnati a 27-24 lead in another high-scoring slugfest at home.
Check out the nice connection below and a dive log of the sound possession from Flacco:
2-yd Touchdown Pass
5:07 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Higgins for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.
2nd & Goal at CHI 2
0-yd Run
6:02 - 3rd
(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard to CHI 2 for no gain (T.Edwards; J.Ford).
1st & Goal at CHI 2
27-yd Pass
6:27 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass deep right to M.Tinsley to CHI 2 for 27 yards (T.Stevenson). Penalty on CHI-T.Stevenson, Defensive Pass Interference, declined.
1st & 10 at CHI 29
33-yd Pass
6:56 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass deep left to T.Hudson pushed ob at CHI 29 for 33 yards (J.Brisker). Penalty on CHI-N.Wright, Defensive Holding, declined.
3rd & 3 at CIN 38
4-yd Pass
7:35 - 3rd
(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to A.Iosivas to CIN 38 for 4 yards (T.Edmunds; C.Gardner-Johnson).
2nd & 7 at CIN 34
3-yd Run
8:07 - 3rd
C.Brown right guard to CIN 34 for 3 yards (D.Odeyingbo).
1st & 10 at CIN 31
