Tee Higgins Answers Bears Score With First Multi TD Game of 2025 Season

Cincinnati is in a shootout with the Bears.

Russ Heltman

Nov 2, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) reacts after scoring a touchdown against the Chicago Bears during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are going back and forth with the Chicago Bears at Paycor Stadium home. Joe Flacco is playing another solid, mistake-free game. He drew up a deep dime to Mitchell Tinsley on the Bengals' first drive of the second half to spark another touchdown for Tee Higgins on his bounce-back day.

It's Higgins' first two-touchdown game of the season, giving Cincinnati a 27-24 lead in another high-scoring slugfest at home.

Check out the nice connection below and a dive log of the sound possession from Flacco:

2-yd Touchdown Pass

5:07 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short right to T.Higgins for 2 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

2nd & Goal at CHI 2

0-yd Run

6:02 - 3rd

(Shotgun) C.Brown right guard to CHI 2 for no gain (T.Edwards; J.Ford).

1st & Goal at CHI 2

27-yd Pass

6:27 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass deep right to M.Tinsley to CHI 2 for 27 yards (T.Stevenson). Penalty on CHI-T.Stevenson, Defensive Pass Interference, declined.

1st & 10 at CHI 29

33-yd Pass

6:56 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass deep left to T.Hudson pushed ob at CHI 29 for 33 yards (J.Brisker). Penalty on CHI-N.Wright, Defensive Holding, declined.

3rd & 3 at CIN 38

4-yd Pass

7:35 - 3rd

(Shotgun) J.Flacco pass short middle to A.Iosivas to CIN 38 for 4 yards (T.Edmunds; C.Gardner-Johnson).

2nd & 7 at CIN 34

3-yd Run

8:07 - 3rd

C.Brown right guard to CIN 34 for 3 yards (D.Odeyingbo).

1st & 10 at CIN 31

Russ Heltman
RUSS HELTMAN

Russ Heltman is a contributor for AllBearcats and AllBengals. He is the morning host and producer for 89.3 WMKV in Cincinnati, OH.  Russ can be found on Twitter: @RussHeltman11 or you can reach him by email at Heltmandm@yahoo.com.

