Under-The-Radar Weapon Has Chance to Shine for Bengals With Ja’Marr Chase Out vs Patriots
CINCINNATI — The Bengals will welcome Drake Maye and the New England Patriots into Paycor Stadium on Sunday, and they will do so without their All-Pro wide receiverJa’Marr Chase.
Chase was suspended for spitting on Steelers safety Jalen Ramsey last week.
Not only will the offense have to search for answers against a Patriots defense that ranks top-10 in the league in multiple categories, but Tee Higgins will undoubtedly draw the attention of Patriots star cornerback. Christian Gonzalez. The Patriots star hasn't given up any touchdowns when targeted this season, allowed only a 44% completion percentage, and held quarterbacks to a 59.1 passer rating when throwing in his direction.
With Chase out, the Bengals are certainly banking on former Mitchell Tinsley to step up and have a much bigger role on offense.
Tinsley, who entered the league as an undrafted free agent with the Washington Commanders in 2023, started his college career at Hutchinson Community College in in 2018 where he totaled 57 receptions for 656 yards and four touchdowns across two-years.
It was not until his second-year at Western Kentucky though that Tinsley truly made his mark. In 2021 Tinsley would become a starter and amass a tremendous 87 receptions for 1,402 yards and 14 touchdowns. Afterwards he transferred to Penn State where in 13 games as starter he recorded 51 receptions for 577 yards and five touchdowns.
Tinsley has been largely been silent this season and in the NFL in general so far. But whenever the offense has looked his way, he has made big plays when given the chance. Tinsley had an amazing touchdown catch in Cincinnati's 31-27 win over Jacksonville in Week 2.
Tinsley has a knack for making absurd catches downfield for huge plays that either score or set the offense up deep in the red zone, with his most recent big play coming against the Bears in Week 9 where he snagged a 27-yarder from Joe Flacco to set the Bengals up at the 2-yard line of the red zone.
The Bengals will certainly lean on Higgins and Andrei Iosivas. They'll also have Mike Gesicki back on the field for the first time since Green Bay.
Regardless, Tinsley should play a much more significant role and will get a chance to shine for the 3-7 Bengals.
