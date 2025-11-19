Ja'Marr Chase Gets Verdict on Appeal After NFL Suspension Following Spitting Incident
CINCINNATI — Ja'Marr Chase will officially serve his one-game suspension this weekend for spitting on Steelers cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Cincinnati is extremely shorthanded against the 9-2 Patriots now after the mistake by their top available player.
Former Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jordy Nelson reviewed Chase's appeal, but did not rescind the punishment. Nelson is a jointly appointed NFL-NFLPA appeals officer, along with other former players, Derrick Brooks and Ramon Foster.
The NFL announced the news on Tuesday night.
Chase is now the first player in NFL history suspended for spitting, but multiple players have been kicked out of games for the act this century. He is losing a $448,333 game check along with his $58,823 per-game active bonus. That's a total of $507,156 lost due to the incident.
“Ja'Marr's one of my favorite players,” Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Monday. “I love how this guy handles everything that he's been a part of, so making one mistake doesn't disregard everything this guy's done that's been positive for us.
“I can't say enough positive things about Ja'Marr," Taylor added. "Think about the amount of situations people have tried to put him in and the way that he's always responded. We're not all perfect. We're going to make a mistake here and there, but I stand by Ja'Marr.”
Chase declined to comment in the locker room on Monday. He appealed the suspension, but it was denied late Tuesday night. The Bengals will move forward on Wednesday without Chase, who won't be allowed at team facilities until Monday, Nov. 24.
With Chase out, look for Mitch Tinsley and Charlie Jones to step in and play a larger role on offense for the Bengals.
Cincinnati moved from a seven-point underdog to an 8.5-point underdog at many sportsbooks due to the news. They will try to avoid losses to New England in consecutive seasons on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
