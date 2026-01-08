Tee Higgins Addresses Rumor About Joe Burrow’s Future With Cincinnati Bengals

CINCINNATI — There's been plenty of speculation about Joe Burrow's future with the Cincinnati Bengals in recent months.

Tee Higgins has had enough. The Bengals star receiver shot down the latest internet rumor.

Former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert turned Burrow's latest social media post into a question about his future.

Burrow put a bow on 2025 with an Instagram post that included multiple photos of him, including one from Sunday's season finale against the Browns. The post included the caption: "2025 was.... Adversity." Burrow also included the song "Good Life" by Kanye West.

Benkert used the song lyrics to imply that Burrow was sending everyone a message about his future.

In the song, West says: "The good life, it feel like Atlanta. It feel like L.A., it feel like Miami. It feel like N.Y., summertime Chi', Now throw yo' hands up in the sky"

"Anyone peep that?" Benkert asked.

"No dice," Higgins responded.

While Burrow didn't have the season he wanted to have and the Bengals underachieved, finishing 6-11, including a 1-8 record when Burrow was injured, there's absolutely no reason to think the star quarterback wants out of Cincinnati.

Higgins' response is another indication that the star quarterback is focused on making the Bengals the best team they can be.

"I’m really proud of what I did this year. I came back from an injury faster than any human ever has," Burrow said after Sunday's season finale against the Browns. "I’m really proud of that. I played some really good football when back. I had one bad game, and you certainly don’t want those, but I won’t lose my mind over that. I played some really high-level football."

Burrow and the Bengals went 5-3 in games he started. He completed 66.8% of his passes for 1,809 yards, 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. He missed nine games after suffering a grade 3 turf toe injury that required surgery.

Check out Higgins' reaction below:

Tee Higgins/X | @TeeHiggins5/X

Sign UP For Our DAILY Newsletter for MORE FREE Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to YOU Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.

Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

-----

Join the 63,000+ Bengals fans that subscribe to us on YouTube.

Follow us on Twitter/X: @BengalsTalkSI

Join the 115,000+ Bengals Fans That Have Liked Our Facebook Page

Subscribe and follow the Locked On Bengals Podcast: the ONLY Daily Bengals Podcast

Join the 49,000+ Bengals Fans That Follow Us on TikTok