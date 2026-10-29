'Guaranteed Super Bowl' - Bengals Pushed to Trade For Star Running Back Amidst Enticing Factors

The Bengals need to take advantage of the Colts' fire sale.

Indianapolis is dumping talented players left and right this week following trades to send out stars like guard Quenton Nelson and DeForest Buckner. Jonathan Taylor is in the sights now for many teams, and the Bengals should be one of them.

They already traded away draft capital to completely transform the defense with Dexter Lawrence, and now they could do the same for the offense with Taylor.

'Guaranteed Super Bowl'

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Allan George (42) tackles Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) in the first quarter of the NFL preseason game at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 22, 2024. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Former NFL offensive lineman Breiden Fehoko echoed that sentiment this week. The Bengals need to make another move and go all in on pursuing the AFC's No. 1 seed. It's the easiest path to the Super Bowl, and they have the easiest schedule left in the NFL by a wide margin.

"The Bengals can lock in a guaranteed Super Bowl if they trade for Jonathan Taylor. Teams would choose to either run a light box to defend Ja’Marr (Chase) and Tee (Higgins) or load up to stop JT. YOU CAN'T DO BOTH," Fehoko declared on X.

Our Landon Belote broke down how Taylor is posting solid efficiency running from under center this season, a potential boon to Cincinnati's struggles on that front (a great shotgun runner too), and he's been a consistent force since entering the league in 2020 (one season graded lower than 65.3 overall).

Now, he is going to be very pricey. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday that the Colts don't want to trade him, and the cost could be a first-round pick. Cincinnati has eight draft picks this coming spring, including an extra projected third-round compensation pick (99th overall).

Also, Taylor starts a new $20-plus million contract extension running next season and in 2028. Alas, that's a problem to deal with in February after making a title run. Worst-case scenario, they can release him for a $10 million cap hit and $11 million in savings during the offseason, but its much more likely they just keep him as the main running back for next season. They only have Tahj Brooks under contract.

They need to try to use that extra pick somehow. They may never get a perfect-schedule storm like this ever again and cannot pass up chances to get better in pursuit of that one seed.

"I think the owner doesn't want to trade. We have two weeks from now until the deadline," Schefter said on The Pat McAfee Show. "I'm sure they don't want to trade Jonathan Taylor. And if I had to guess today, I would say I don't think they will trade Jonathan Taylor.

"But I think there are going to be teams that are interested out there that will try to have conversations, make offers, and if the Colts don't change their stance, they won't trade Jonathan Taylor. But again, I think the owner doesn't want to trade him. For the record, right now. Now, that doesn't mean it won't happen, that may just be their stance to drive up the price."

Cincinnati has to stay aggressive over the next two weeks.

They already have Lawrence as a perfect example of why they should be trading assets for firm talents. Another star add could make them clear AFC favorites.

"My understanding is that the Colts don't wanna trade Jonathan Taylor..



If I had to guess today I don't think that they will trade Jonathan Taylor" ~ @AdamSchefter #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/LJ7WY63hAa — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) October 27, 2026

Oh my goodness the Bengals' remaining schedule pic.twitter.com/f7Mp0meoWr — Computer Cowboy (@benbbaldwin) October 26, 2026

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