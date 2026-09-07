Important Bengals Pieces Named Rare Breakout Players For 2026 Season

The offseason is over, and the regular season is about to roll out for all 32 NFL teams. ESPN's Ben Solak took one final stab at gauging the key breakout players among veterans who need to emerge for all 32 teams.

Most franchises just got one look at Solak, but he has the two young Bengals linebackers as his top breakout picks for 2026.

If they improve on their league-worst linebacker play from last season, Cincinnati's defense should jump up to near league-average or better, with a top-10 offense to complement it.

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) gestures with linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) during minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Solak picked from all 32 rosters and barred coaches, quarterbacks, plus rookies from the list.

"Doing a two-for-one here because I don't care which Bengals second-year linebacker takes a step forward this season," Solak noted. "I just need one of them to do so. Knight (a 2025 second-round pick) feels more likely, in that he was forced to play more frequently out of position last season as an on-ball Sam linebacker. That role should be filled this year by rookie Cashius Howell, leaving Knight more time at stack linebacker beside Carter, who calls the plays. Both rookies started their careers on rocky footing and improved as the season went on, and the Bengals' brass believes that the defensive tackle play in front of them was untenable, hence the splashy Dexter Lawrence II trade.

"But Knight was sixth among all off-ball linebackers in missed tackle rate (14.5%), per Pro Football Reference; Carter was seventh at 13.8%. They weren't the only problem in Cincinnati, but if they don't improve their play through contact against NFL rushers, those runs that leak past Lawrence will continue to churn out dirty yardage. The Bengals believe they rebuilt their defense in one year, and the lack of investment at linebacker is their biggest leap of faith. If this group doesn't improve, all the other moves will help, but the unit as a whole will reach a hard ceiling."

Lawrence should make life a lot easier on that duo all season long, and they already felt his impact in training camp.

The two have both noted throughout multiple media hits how much faster they can play behind the big fella and fellow free-agent addition Jonathan Allen.

The latter is looking to tap back into his elite play from a few seasons ago, while Lawrence is fully healthy and motivated to bounce back from a down season for him in 2025.

"They've just been playing a little faster. As you can tell, they know what they're doing more," Ja'Marr Chase explained last month. "And then last year, obviously, they were rookies coming in trying to learn and pick it up, and then they're captains of the defense, giving out the plays. So now they're more vocally leading. They're more confident calling the play. They're more confident running around, making plays. Their adjustments, and you can see it, man. They're having fun out there, screaming, and that's what you want from linebackers."

A big few months ahead for the middle of Cincinnati's defense.

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