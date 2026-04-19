Dexter Lawrence Contract Details Revealed Following New Deal, Trade To Bengals

Cincinnati struck a trade to land Dexter Lawrence for their defensive line this weekend and inked him to a new deal along the way, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport.

Further reporting on the deal surfaced from ESPN's Adam Schefter, with Cincinnati signing him to a one-year, $28 million extension. Lawrence had $42 million in cash left on his old deal over the next two years. so now he will average $23.3 million in cash over the next three seasons.

It's a pretty palatable deal for a guy who leads the NFL's DT group in quarterback pressures by a wide margin since 2022. According to Spotrac, he is now slated to make the third most total cash in 2026 among DTs by that $23.3 million average mark.

Blockbuster Trade & Contract

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Lawrence is in town and passed his physical on Sunday, quickly working out the contract details to become one of the top-paid players in the league once again.

He reunites with his old Giants teammate B.J. Hill, who was sending signals about the trade possibility all throughout the past week. Cincinnati has fully maxed out its resources this offseason to give Joe Burrow the best chance at winning a Super Bowl entering his 30s.

The move to bring in Dexter Lawrence marks the first time they've traded a first-round pick this decade and an immediate win-now signal. Lawrence is arguably the best pass-rushing defensive tackle in the NFL and has plenty of runway left in his career at 28 years old. He's been very durable, playing at least 550 snaps every year in the NFL.

The mauler has notched a 75-plus Pro Football Focus grade in each of the past four seasons and has never tallied fewer than 29 pressures in a season.

He should instantly mix with Hill and Jonathan Allen as the team's best defensive force up front, and is Cincinnati's highest-paid defensive player after Trey Hendrickson held that crown for much of this decade.

It's an impact leader Bengals executive Duke Tobin and his staff were looking for. They made history to do it, leaving the team without a first-round pick for the first time since 1989.

"The opportunity to add a player of Dexter's ability was too good to pass up thanks to the commitment by Mr. Brown, Katie Blackburn, Troy Blackburn, Paul Brown and our player personnel staff," Tobin said in a statement on Sunday. "Dexter fits the vision we have on our defense and will also elevate others around him. We are confident in Dexter and can't wait to see the positive effects he and the other players we have acquired this offseason have on our football team. We are excited to turn to the draft and our remaining picks to further enhance our team."

Bengals head coach Zac Taylor echoed those words.

"We are excited to add Dexter to our team," said Taylor. "He has been a dominant player in the league since he was drafted, and he will be a tremendous

presence on the field and in our locker room."

Compensation update: Now that he has passed his physical and the trade is official, newly-acquired DT Dexter Lawerence is signing a one-year, $28 million contract extension with the Bengals, per @WinSportsGroup



So in the end, Lawrence gets the trade he wanted while being… pic.twitter.com/GHT2HbAGah — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 19, 2026

Highest Average Paid #NFL Defensive Linemen



Chris Jones, $31.75M

Jordan Davis, $26M

Milton Williams, $26M

Zach Allen, $25.5M

Nnamdi Madubuike, $24.5M



Dexter Lawrence's pending extension with the Bengals is expected to approach $30M per year. — Spotrac (@spotrac) April 19, 2026

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