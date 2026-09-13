Instant Analysis: Bengals Make Surprising Decisions With Gameday Inactives

Bengals training camp standout Dohnte Meyers is active for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers. Meyers had an impressive training camp and an even better preseason.

Not only is he active, but he's expected to be Cincinnati's primary kick returner with Ke'Shawn Williams inactive.

"That was a nice surprise when I came in this morning, I've got my boys next to me, it's gonna be a nice year," Meyers said after learning that he made the 53-man roster. "Competing, playing out there in front of Cincinnati. I know we open up in Orange, nobody knows this but orange is my favorite color, when I found out the news I was ecstatic."

Josh Newton, Connor Lew, Myles Hinton, Jack Endries, Shemar Stewart and Landon Robinson are also inactive. Stewart is working his way back from a knee injury. The rest of the inactives are healthy.

Young's Debut

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Colbie Young (86) catches a pass for a touchdown against Chicago Bears cornerback Dontae Manning (27) in the first half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Rookie wide receiver Colbie Young will make his NFL debut on Sunday. Young impressed in training camp and in the preseason. The Bengals opted to make Young active. He'll join Meyers as two preseason standouts that could contribute on offense sooner than later.

The Bengals are also leaning on Jacob Bayer at center. Fourth round pick Connor Lew is inactive. A lot of that has to do with Bayer, who impressed throughout training camp and in the preseason. He'll serve as Ted Karras' backup on Sunday.

Practice Squad Elevations

The Bengals elevated Tanner Hudson and Joe Giles-Harris from the practice squad on Saturday. Hudson is one of Joe Burrow's favorite targets and is Cincinnati's fourth active tight end behind Mike Gesicki, Drew Sample and Erick All Jr.

Giles-Harris gives the Bengals a fifth linebacker and special teams ace. He'll join Swayze Bozeman as the two specialists in the linebacker room behind Barrett Carter, Demetrius Knight and Oren Burks.

Risky Move?

Williams is a more proven returner than Meyers, but Meyers gives the Bengals more as a receiver. It's a risk, but there's no reason to think Meyers can't have success as a returner.

The Bengals have five wide receivers they trust on offense with Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins, Andrei Iosivas, Meyers and Young. Throw in Gesicki and Hudson and they have two more reliable pass catchers that Burrow has a lot of belief in.

The Bengals are hoping to win back-to-back season openers for the first time in the Burrow era. For more on the matchup, watch our First Word Gameday preview show below: