3 Matchups That Could Decide Bengals' Week 1 Meeting vs. Buccaneers

The regular season has finally arrived as the Cincinnati Bengals have already begun putting the final touches on their game plan against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1.

This game will be a major test right out of the gate for the Bengals. The Buccaneers, like the Bengals, feel like they underperformed during the 2025 season. The best way to shake those feelings is to come out strong in 2026.

Here are our three biggest matchups in the Bengals' Week 1 bout against the Buccaneers.

1. Slowing Down A Behemoth

Jan 3, 2026; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive tackle Vita Vea (50) warms up before the game against the Carolina Panthers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The interior of the Bengals' offensive line already knows they're going to have a long day at the office, and that's because of Vita Vea.

The Buccaneers were not going to allow any other team the privilege of having Vea join their roster. Last month, the Buccaneers agreed to a new deal with their star defensive tackle.

Protecting Joe Burrow is the number one priority for the Bengals this season, and the offensive line will get to prove they have elevated their game on Sunday.

2. The Challenge Is Here

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) catches a pass during practice at the Paycor Stadium practice facility in downtown Cincinnati on Monday, Aug. 3, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that the Bengals' offense can shine due to the connection between Burrow and wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase. If the Bengals plan on making any noise this season, this duo has to be at the top of their game.

On the other side of the ball this Sunday, the Buccaneers have a young, hungry cornerback looking to prove he can become one of the best defensive backs in the game.

Second year corner Jacob Parrish is looking to leave his mark on the Bengals' explosive offense by shutting down the likes of Chase and Tee Higgins. Sounds like an impossible objective at this point.

3. Chess Match?

Bengals Joe Burrow (9) between sets at practice. Bengals continue to train during the preseason on Wednesday August 26, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buccaneers have another defensive unit looking to prove themselves on Sunday. That is the linebacker unit.

Outside of free agent addition Alex Anzalone, the Buccaneers are going to be a little green at the linebacker position. Rookies Josiah Trotter and Rueben Bain Jr, face baptism by fire as their first regular season action is against one of the top offenses in the league.

Burrow has the chance to welcome the young group to the big leagues, and there's no doubt the Bengals are looking to exploit any weaknesses in the middle of the field.

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