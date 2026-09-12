Buccaneers vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets and Anytime Touchdown Scorer Picks for NFL Week 1 (Bet on Chris Godwin)

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Cincinnati Bengals both had disappointing 2025 seasons, and the two teams will be hoping to return to form en route to a playoff berth.

You can find my best bet for the game in my full betting preview I wrote earlier in the week. If you want my favorite player props for this interconference game, you're in the right spot. Let's dive into them.

Buccaneers vs. Bengals Best NFL Prop Bets

Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook

Chris Godwin 42+ Receiving Yards (-112)

Chase Brown UNDER 62.5 (-114)

Cade Otton Anytime Touchdown (+370)

Chris Godwin 42+ Receiving Yards (-112)

Chris Godwin continues to be one of the most underrated wide receivers in the NFL. He's coming off back-to-back seasons where he battled injuries, but he's healthy now and is ready to put forward a strong season, especially with Mike Evans now in San Francisco.

Godwin isn't as old as you might think, coming into this season at 30 years old. He can be effective on Sunday against a bad Bengals defense.

Chase Brown UNDER 62.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

I'm not a big Chase Brown guy. Sure, he ran for over 1,019 yards last season, but he averaged just 4.4 yards per attempt and 59.9 rushing yards per game, a few yards below his set total for Week 1 of the 2026 season.

Let's also remember the Buccaneers' defense ranked fifth in the NFL last season in opponent rush EPA. If they can carry that into the 2026 season, the Bengals may struggle to get the ball moving on the ground on Sunday afternoon.

Cade Otton Anytime Touchdown (+370)

In the Week 1 edition of the Player Prop Countdown, I made the case for betting on Cade Otton to score a touchdown. It's my No. 6-ranked player prop for this week:

There certainly may be some changes to the Bengals' defense, but last season they allowed the most receiving touchdowns to opposing tight ends amongst all teams in the NFL. If that problem for them continues in 2026, it could set the Buccaneers' tight end Cade Otton up for a huge game. He hauled in 59 receptions in 2025 and will be Tampa Bay's primary tight end this season.

Follow Iain on X and Instagram

You can check out all of Iain's bets here!

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.