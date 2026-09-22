Ja'Marr Chase Generating Buzz as NFL's Top Wide Receiver After Bengals' 2-0 Start

The Cincinnati Bengals didn't see much production from superstar wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase in their Week 1 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. The star pass catcher caught two passes on four targets for 12 yards in the win over Tampa Bay.

But in Week 2, he reminded everybody that he's one of the best wide receivers in the league. Chase caught seven passes for 75 yards and two touchdowns against the Houston Texans defense. He made a few miraculous catches, including one that went for his first touchdown of the day that might go down as one of the best catches of his career.

NFL analyst Louis Riddick recently backed Chase as the best wide receiver in the league, going as far as to rank him above Justin Jefferson and Jaxon Smith-Njigba.

NFL's Best Wide Receiver

Sep 20, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) celebrates after defeating the Houston Texans at Reliant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“I’d probably go with Ja’Marr because after the catch, Ja’Marr is like a Pro Bowl-caliber running back," Riddick said on a recent episode of The Dan Patrick Show.

Chase is one of the best players in the league when he has the ball in his hands. He's able to generate yards after the catch as well as any other player in the league. This is how he gets the comparison to a Pro Bowl running back from Riddick.

But that's not all Chase is good for. He's able to control his body and adjust to passes very well, too. He showed this off for his first touchdown of the year, which is a catch that only a handful of NFL players could adjust and make.

It's hard to argue that Chase is clearly the best wide receiver in the league, as Smith-Njigba was the best statistical receiver in football last year, and he's off to another hot start this season. But the argument for Chase is his raw talent rather than the counting stats.

At the end of the day, the Bengals don't need Chase to be recognized as the best wide receiver in football. He's their guy. They love their guy. They use him to the best of his abilities, and he's going to be a key piece of the puzzle for the next few years in Cincinnati.

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