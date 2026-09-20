Ja'Marr Chase Opens Scoring Against Houston With Amazing Catch

Ja'Marr Chase is just fine.

Cincinnati's top player opened the scoring in Houston with one of his best catches ever and a big moment for the Bengals offense. He has four catches for 48 yards and a score.

Chase made a falling, toe-tapping 32-yard grab and had his patience pay off following last week's slow start to lead the Texans 7-0.

"The old me would have been in my head and not been more mentally into the game anymore. You know what I'm saying?" Chase said on Thursday. "But now I'm trying to stay more into the game. Whether it's two catches in one quarter and I don't see it until the fourth quarter, I still got to be ready. You know what I'm saying? It's just like (Andrei) Iosivas and the rest of the other guys that don't normally have the ball every other down. You know what I'm saying? I just gotta be prepared to have my number called."

Check out the drive log and the big play below:

Find 1️⃣ get six.#CINatHOU September 20 at 1:00 PM on CBS/Paramount+ pic.twitter.com/Y2f4qCb8EA — Cincinnati Bengals (@Bengals) September 20, 2026

Current Drive

7 plays, 81 yards, 3:24

(3:29 - 2nd) Official Timeout at 03:29.

32-yd Touchdown Pass

3:29 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass deep right to J.Chase for 32 yards, TOUCHDOWN. E.McPherson extra point is GOOD, Center-W.Wagner, Holder-R.Rehkow.

1st & 10 at HOU 32

23-yd Pass

4:21 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to HST 32 for 23 yards (A.Al-Shaair). ** Injury Update: CIN-A.Mims has returned to the game.

3rd & 4 at CIN 45

Incompletion

4:24 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass incomplete short right to J.Chase.

2nd & 4 at CIN 45

6-yd Run

4:55 - 2nd

C.Brown left tackle to CIN 45 for 6 yards (R.Blankenship).

1st & 10 at CIN 39

18-yd Pass

5:32 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short middle to T.Higgins to CIN 39 for 18 yards (A.Al-Shaair).

3rd & 8 at CIN 21

-3-yd Pass

6:14 - 2nd

(Shotgun) J.Burrow pass short left to C.Brown to CIN 21 for -3 yards (K.Lassiter) [W.Anderson]. CIN-A.Mims was injured during the play.

2nd & 5 at CIN 24

5-yd Run

6:53 - 2nd

C.Brown up the middle to CIN 24 for 5 yards (A.Al-Shaair; L.Hall).

1st & 10 at CIN 19

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 67,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.