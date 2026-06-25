Jack Endries Attacking 'Cool Opportunity' at 2026 Tight End University

Jack Endries isn't taking much (if any) time off this summer in anticipation of his first season playing NFL football. The seventh-round 2026 tight end pick by the Bengals chatted with WLWT's Jaron May in the Bengals locker room during Minicamp last week.

He touched on a bunch of topics, including his plans for Tight End University this week. Nearly 100 NFL tight ends from all over the league have come together in Nashville, Tennessee, for the position meeting of the minds.

TE U Student

Sep 13, 2025; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns tight end Jack Endries (88) walks off the field after a game against the Texas El Paso Miners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | Scott Wachter-Imagn Images

Young guys like Endries are learning from active and former tight end legends like Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Greg Olsen, and Tony Gonzalez.

"Yeah, I mean, that's another spot like here where you can surround yourself with just great players, great individuals that take care of themselves, played in the league for 10 years or more. Some real vets are there, so just to go learn from them is going to be a cool opportunity," Endries said about the event.

The Texas product is down the depth chart right now, before the pads have come on. That aspect could change things for his early-playing outlook in Cincinnati, but largely, he's going to get on the field most easily through special teams early on.

Building out from there is a crucial first NFL step for Endries.

"Obviously, it comes down to special teams, so I got to contribute in the core four, and other than special teams, it's going to be a run blocker that could be an every down type of tight end," Endries told May about how he's going to contribute fastest.

The rookie has about a month until he must be back in Cincinnati in the best shape of his life so far.

Speed is at the top of his mind over the next 30 days.

Rookies are reporting to Bengals training camp on July 25th.

"Yeah, emphasis on lower body strength and speed," Endries told May about what he's focused on these next few weeks. "So that's what we'll be working on, speed kills over here, and then lower body strength, go get in the trenches, go run block."

A locked-in mentality. Check out the full chat with Endries below.

Bengals seventh rounder Jack Endries is at Tight End University this week, learning from the likes of Kittle, Kelce and Olsen.



The former Texas Longhorn is focusing on lower body strength & speed this summer, understanding special teams is his ticket to the 53-man roster.@WLWT pic.twitter.com/6kKbJj3RvY — Jaron May (@jaron_may) June 24, 2026

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