NFL Announces Bengals, Full League Reporting Dates for 2026 Training Camp

The Bengals have official reporting dates on the board for the full roster ahead of next month's training camp action in Downtown Cincinnati.

The team is having rookies report on July 25th, and the veterans are due in town on July 28th. A date is also set for the joint practice against Chicago. The Bears are coming to town on August 20th.

It's a massive season ahead for head coach Zac Taylor and the Bengals.

He was a huge fan of how the front office handled the 2026 offseason.

"I really couldn't be happier. From a talent standpoint, we're in a really good place," Taylor said after the 2026 NFL Draft. "From a leadership standpoint, we're in a really good place. Now you have to actually go do the work. It's fun to talk about this stuff in the offseason. This is where we are up to this point. There's no work we could have done in the field or from a chemistry standpoint. Now it's up to the players and the coaches to put it all together, so that's going to require a lot of work on the field, in the locker room, off the field, but I'm excited about the group we're going to go do it with.

"Players, coaches, personnel, ownership — very united right now. So now, we have to go do the work. The coaches have to do a great job putting these guys in the right spots, getting the most out of them, and the players have to go to work. They've got to work to build the chemistry with a lot of new players we brought in, bring the rookies up to speed, and go get it done on the field. I'm confident that this is a group that's really hungry to do that."

The Bears' practice session is happening two days before the two teams battle in the preseason at Paycor Stadium. It marks the fourth joint practice of the Taylor era.

Check out the full reporting date list for all 32 teams below:

List of training camp sites and rookie and veteran reporting dates: pic.twitter.com/mQpeIvYTU7 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) June 22, 2026

Sign Up For Our DAILY Newsletter for More Free Coverage of the Cincinnati Bengals Delivered to You Directly

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio, and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals! Join the 65,000+ Bengals fans who subscribe to us on YouTube.