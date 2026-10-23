The Cincinnati Bengals' Week 7 matchup with the Baltimore Ravens is seismic. Cincinnati will be looking to avoid a 0-2 start in AFC North play while also keeping pace with the rest of the division, who are all 4-2 heading into the week.

There's also some so-called "bad blood" that might be brought up for this one. Ravens defensive end Trey Hendrickson spent four seasons with the Bengals before deciding to join one of the team's biggest rivals prior to this season. It may not be on the team's mind, but the fan base is hoping to see the Bengals' offensive line shut down Hendrickson.

Even without the Hendrickson storyline, this game is always a big deal. There is a lot of history between the two franchises, and recently, Jeremy Rauch of Fox19 shared an epic breakdown of a touchdown Ja'Marr Chase scored against the Ravens back in 2021, by Bengals receiving coach Troy Walters.

The Memorable Moment

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) breaks tackles as he takes a reception 82 yards for a touchdown in the third quarter of the NFL Week 7 game between the Baltimore Ravens and the Cincinnati Bengals at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. The Bengals moved into the top of the AFC North with a 41-17 win over the Ravens. Cincinnati Bengals At Baltimore Ravens Week 7 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The 2021 season was a memorable season for the Bengals. It was the year that the team made it all the way to the big game.

On their way there, they had a massive early season matchup with the Ravens that ended with a 41-17 win. In the win, Chase pulled off one of the greatest plays of his career when he put the Ravens' defense in a blender to fly down the field for an 82 yard touchdown reception.

Three Ravens whiffed in an attempt to tackle Chase on the play.

"I remember it because it was third down. It was a tight game," said Walters. Baltimore had our number. After that play, the rest was history in terms of that game.

Any Magic Left?

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) pulls in deep pass over Miami Dolphins cornerback Jason Marshall Jr. (4) for a touchdown in the third quarter of the NFL Week 5 game between the Miami Dolphins and the Cincinnati Bengals at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida, on Sunday, Oct. 11, 2026. The Bengals improved to 3-2 on the season with a 31-24 win on the road. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Not that the fans aren't respecting Chase's greatness, but the Bengals wide receiver has had so many epic plays that it's hard to keep up with his highlight reel career.

Just two weeks ago, Chase pulled off an unbelievable one-handed touchdown snag in the team's 31-24 win over the Miami Dolphins.

The Ravens were no match for the Bengals back in 2021. However, will that be the same story this season?

A win over the Ravens puts the Bengals at 4-2, which is similar to the situation they were in back in 2021. After their first meeting with the Ravens back then, the Bengals moved to 5-2. There are a lot of similarities lining up from that game. Maybe Chase can add another highlight to his future ring of honor video package.

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