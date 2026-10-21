Lamar Jackson Injury Update: Ravens vs. Bengals Odds Move Ahead of Wednesday's Practice

Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has not played since the first half of Week 4 due to an ankle injury, and his status for Week 7 of the 2026 season should become clearer on Wednesday when the Ravens have their first practice of the week.

Jackson remains "day-to-day," according to Ravens head coach Jesse Minter, and he did not practice last week despite reports that he had a chance to suit up against the Cleveland Browns. Baltimore is off to a 4-2 start this seasn, but it certainly wants Jackson on the field for a massive AFC North battle with the 3-2 Bengals and Joe Burrow.

Earlier this week, ESPN's Adam Schefter said that his "guess" is that Jackson makes his return to the lienup on Sunday. However, the odds for the Bengals vs. Ravens matchup have jumped around, a sign that the betting market isn't quite sure if the two-time MVP will be ready to return.

On Sunday night when the odds for Week 7 came out, oddsmakers set the Ravens as three-point favorites at home in this game, a sign that Jackson has a chance to play.

But on Tuesday, DraftKings Sportsbook moved Baltimore to a 2.5-point favorite, keepin it at -148 on the moneyline (odds to win this game). It wasn't a major adjustment, but it's certainly notable since the odds flipped in a big way in Baltimore's game against Cleveland last week.

As of Wednesday morning, the Ravens are back to 3-point favorites at DraftKings, though they're just -102 to cover that spread. If Jackson is unable to practice, it's likely this line will shift a bit towards Burrow and Co. before Thursday's practice session. Currently, DraftKings has received 69 percent of the moneyline bets in this game on the Bengals to win outright.

In his four games this season, Jackson completed 70.8 percent of his passes for 967 yards, six scores and just one interception. He also has 19 carries for 144 yards and a score while leading the NFL in yards per attempt, yards per completion and passer rating.

He had a strong showing in the first half of Week 4 against Tennessee before going down, and he missed a win over Atlanta and a loss to Cleveland the last two weeks.

Tyler Huntley has filled in for Jackson at quarterback and it's worth noting that the Ravens are 3-1 in Huntley's last four starts. Still, they remain 7-12 all-time when Jackson is sidelined. Huntley struggled to move the offense in Week 6, throwing for 165 yards and a score in a 13-10 loss to a frisky Cleveland team.

Jackson's status on Wednesday will go a long way into setting the final line for this massive AFC North battle in Week 7.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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