Where NFL Executives Rank Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins Among Top Wide Receivers Entering 2026 Season

Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins are getting plenty of respect across the NFL entering their latest runs with the Cincinnati Bengals.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler garnered wide receiver rankings from various NFL scouts, executives, and coaches to see which wideout is the best in the world. Chase once again ranked first overall, just like he did in 2025.

"Chase dominated the voting like it was an unprepared rookie cornerback on an island, earning around 70% of the first-place votes despite finishing third in catches (125) and fourth in receiving yards (1,412) last season," Fowler wrote. "The reason: He looks different than everybody else with the ball in his hands.

"Chase's 6,837 receiving yards are the second-most by any player within his first five seasons in NFL history, trailing only former LSU teammate Justin Jefferson (more on him in a moment). Since debuting in 2021, Chase's 19 touchdowns of 40-plus yards are the most in the NFL -- six more than the next-closest player (Tyreek Hill) And his 29 receptions against press coverage topped the NFL in 2025, highlighting his response when challenged at the line."

Right At The Top

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase was in street clothes while the team practiced Wednesday. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Chase and Higgins got love on the list, with Chase checking in as the best wide receiver overall.

Higgins got a nod as a player also receiving votes.

"He's the best I've gone against," an NFL head coach said about Chase. "He can break it for 80 [yards] at any time."

The 26-year-old is wrapping up a quiet, work-filled offseason in 2026. He was the fourth-best wide receiver by Pro Football Focus grading last season (90.1 overall) and was ninth in yards per route run (2.23).

Higgins would be a No. 1 option on a majority of NFL teams, and that got plenty of acknowledgement from this voting group. The 27-year-old just played 15-plus games in a season for the first time since the 2022 campaign and posted a career-best 11 touchdowns while playing without Joe Burrow for much of the campaign.

He checked in at No. 18 overall when counting through the names all the way to his spot on the "also receiving votes" list.

Cincinnati has arguably the best wide receiver duo in the NFL, and they should be primed for monster seasons in their late 20s this fall.

Check out the full ranking from Fowler here.

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