Joe Burrow Breaks Down Mental Improvements and Post Practice Reps

Joe Burrow has consistently improved as an NFL player each year he has been in the league. Now, it appears as though the Bengals star quarterback has prioritized improvement mentally as he enters his 30s in the league.

Burrow emphasized that he is trying to better himself in "every way imaginable."

"Every way imaginable, mind, body, soul, just trying to improve myself and be there for my teammates and build team camaraderie," Burrow said to the media Wednesday on trying to improve. "Obviously I'm going to improve my individual skills, strength, and speed, but trying to build that culture and that vibe in the locker room that you need to win a championship is just as important."

Burrow also answer how he has learned to mentally focus.

"Yeah, it's a challenge sometimes because when you're younger you're just trying to improve on every area of your game, nothing is good enough, and to some extent that is still true, but when you've hit a certain level, then you're trying to improve by 'this much' instead of 'that much'"

Burrow said about how his individual focus has shifted over time.

Burrow Details Importance of Staying After Practice

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) leaves the field after a game against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Burrow also expanded on how important staying after practice has been this offseason and beyond.

"After practice is mainly for me, nobody's running routes after practice, mainly just spot catching" Burrow revealed. "That's for me thinking about my motion, thinking about how I can improve throwing the football."

There has been more arc emphasis on his deep ball amidst an offseason experiment for the two-time Comeback Player of the Year. No quarterback in league history has been more accurate than Burrow, but he's always looking for more.

"Yeah that's warm-ups after practice, I'm experimenting with a lot of things. Something may not look pretty because I'm trying a lot of new things and seeing how it works, trial and error, that's the only way that you can get better, and so after practice, that's my time," Burrow said.

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