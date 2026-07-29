Joe Burrow, DJ Turner and Jalen Davis Break Silence on Bengals Practice Fight

The competitive feeling within the Bengals locker room was on full display for the teams first training camp practice of the 2026 season.

Tempers reached a high-point after Jalen Davis jumped on Mike Gesicki's back and tackled him following an athletic grab. The situation escalated to it's peak when Ja'Marr Chase and DJ Turner got into a fist fight, and Chase would end up with Turners helmet in his hands.

Everybody clarified once practice ended that the situation was only the result of competition, with no hostility present in the locker room afterwards. Turner compared the scuffle to brothers fighting. Turner would also say that Joe Burrow throwing in his direction was fun, and continued by saying practice should be harder for everyone.

"Brothers fight, that's all it is, brothers fight all the time," Turner said.

Turner would also say that Joe Burrow throwing in his direction was fun, and continued by saying practice should be harder for everyone and harder than any game.

"It's alright because it's fun. I should make it harder for him, and he should make it harder for me, practice should be harder than any game," Turner said.

Jalen Davis Showcasing Competitive Mindset

Jan 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Jalen Davis (35) reacts following a play against the Cleveland Browns during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davis shares Turner's feelings that the fights that occurred during the first day of training camp are just the result of competition.

"We just competing, that's all it is. I always feel like the energy gotta be like that, I hope theres a fight every day," Davis said.

Davis agreed with Turner even more when he insisted that practice should always be harder and more intense than a game.

"Practice is supposed to be harder and more intense than a game, so thats what we're trying to implement," Davis said of his new mindset on defense.

Joe Burrow Welcomes Healthy Team Competition

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass during minicamp, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

When it comes to Burrow's opinion of the scuffle between Chase and Turner, Burrow answered that he felt both of those two had an edge about them. Burrow clarified by stating that both Chase, and Turner are two of the best at their positions in the league, and should take whatever measures necessary to improve.

"No. 1 sure had one today, No. 0 did too," Burrow said of the edge felt by both players. "Those two are two of the best in the league and they're gonna be going at it every day, whatever those guys need to get excited to get better, go ahead and do it."

Burrow did say that kind competition is good to an extent, expanding on the negative aspect of it interrupting practice.

"To an extent, when it starts to interrupt practice, not too much," Burrow said. "If you can maybe punch someone in the face and in about 15 to 20 seconds and then get back lined up, that's probably ideal."

When asked if whether or not his next two passes toward Turner were intentional, Burrow answered with a simple "I guess you'll never know," heavily implying that was indeed the case.

Competition breeds success, and this degree of it will do nothing but build more chemistry between the players over time.

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