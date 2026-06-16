Joe Burrow's Extra Work, Dax Hill Sidelined and Other Bengals Minicamp Takeaways

Bengals cornerback Dax Hill didn't participate in 7-on-7 drills on Tuesday during the first day of minicamp.

Naturally, there will be speculation about his contract status. Hill is entering the final year of his contract and is eligible for an extension.

The fifth-year cornerback participated in individual drills but stood on the sideline during the team portion of practice. Was that due to his contract?

Contract Related?

Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Dax Hill (23) during minicamp, Tuesday, June 16, 2026, at Kettering Health Practice Fields in downtown Cincinnati. | Frank Bowen IV/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hill fell hard on his right leg during practice last week. He was held out for precautionary reasons, sources confirmed.

Could he have practiced? Of course. Was it worth the risk in June? Absolutely not. Hill's lack of participation had nothing to do with the fact that he's entering the final year of his contract.

Josh Newton filled in for Hill on the outside, with DJ Turner II also lining up on the boundary. Jalen Davis, Ja'Sir Taylor and Bralyn Lux each received snaps at nickel.

Newton had a nice interception, sticking with Tee Higgins on an out route and picking off Joe Burrow's pass on the second snap of 7-on-7 drills.

Josh Newton picks off Joe Burrow in 7-on-7.



He was called for pass interference on a deep ball to Charlie Jones a few plays later pic.twitter.com/Ep9ZDRELpw — James Rapien (@JamesRapien) June 16, 2026

Overall, Newton had a solid day, but was called for pass interference a few plays after the interception.

Joe Burrow's World

Jun 16, 2026; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) plays the field during minicamp at Kettering Health Practice Fields. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Burrow was scheduled to have his final news conference before training camp on Tuesday at 1 p.m. ET. The star quarterback was on the practice field until 1:55 throwing with teammates and getting extra work in. The Bengals had a team meeting at 2 p.m.

That means Burrow's news conference was postponed until Wednesday morning. Clearly Burrow wanted to maximize what very well could be his final time throwing with his teammates until training camp.

Burrow's chemistry with Gesicki was on full display on Tuesday. The veteran tight end had multiple catches in team drills. Ja'Marr Chase also had multiple grabs.

Other Takeaways

Charlie Jones and Mike Gesicki both challenged for the play of the day. Gesicki made an awesome one-handed grab down the sideline deep downfield.

Meanwhile, Jones made a leaping catch before crashing to the ground with Newton draped all over him. Jones also drew a pass interference penalty on Newton.

Erick All Jr. participated in practice, but didn't do team drills. He's still working his way back from a torn ACL, but plans to participate in Tight End University next week.

Check out Jones' catch courtesy of Dan Hoard and other highlights from Tuesday's practice below:

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Five observations from #Bengals practice:

1. Mike Gesicki made a terrific one-handed catch, but I think Charlie Jones topped it moments later.

“I know what I can do as a receiver,” said Jones. “If I get the chance; great. If not, I want to be the best returner in the league.” pic.twitter.com/9z3tApDekf — Dan Hoard (@Dan_Hoard) June 16, 2026