Joe Burrow is currently on the best run of his career to this point with 2,795 yards, 27 passing touchdowns, and a completion percentage of 74.7%. His level of play has drawn comparisons to that of Peyton Manning's historic 2013 season in which he threw 55 touchdowns, and Tom Brady's legendary 2007 season. CLNS Cincy's Mike Petraglia who covered the Patriots throughout all six of Brady's Super Bowl wins with the team joined First Word and claimed Burrow is playing comparably to Brady from '07 and 2010.

He also compared the Bengals offense to that of the St. Louis Rams 'Greatest Show on Turf' offense from 1999 and 2000.

"Joe Burrow is playing like Tom Brady '07 and 2010, he is playing that level of football," Petraglia said. "The other team that keeps coming back to me are the 1999-2000 St. Louis Rams 'The Greatest Show on Turf' because of the different and dynamic ways they can attack defenses."

Burrow is currently on pace for 51 passing touchdowns, a mark that would eclipse Brady's 50 from 2007, and Kurt Warner's 41 in 1999. He is also set to blow past both legendary quarterbacks with 5,279 passing yards, and a season-long completion percentage of 74.7 that would set a new NFL record.

Is it Sustainable?

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) and wide receiver Ja'marr Chase (1) walk for the locker room after the fourth quarter of the NFL Week 10 game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Pittsburgh Steelers at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Monday, Nov. 16, 2026. The Bengals improved to 7-2 on the season with a 38-18 win over the Steelers. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The largest question surrounding the Bengals and Burrow's offensive success is whether or not it is a sustainable formula for success for the colder months of the NFL season. Petraglia however dismissed this idea and acknowledged the teams past success of throwing the ball effectively in December and January weather. He used the teams playoff games against the Chiefs and Ravens in 2021 and 2022 as examples of this while conceding that scoring fewer than 30 points is more realistic.

"The Bengals are able to throw in cold weather, wet weather, it doesn't matter, I think they're gonna be able to do what they do downfield," Petraglia said. "We've seen it before, go back to 2021, remember the games against Kansas City and Baltimore, those two games were not in warm weather, it was cold and they were able to go on the road and still put up points, are you gonna be able to put up 30-35 points in the playoffs? The Patriots in '07 scored 13 points in the Super Bowl, things change."

Should Burrow continue to play at the level he has so far this season, he should surely win his first MVP. Both Brady and Manning won the honor in their 50-plus touchdown campaigns before advancing to the Super Bowl.

Check out the full interview with Mike Petraglia below: