Joe Burrow Makes Bold Statement About Bengals’ ‘Lights Out’ O-Line

Joe Burrow thinks that the Cincinnati Bengals' offensive line is playing some of the best football in the NFL.

The likely MVP frontrunner through the first half of the season said the team's protection is a major reason Cincinnati's offense has become more explosive. Burrow ranks first among all quarterbacks in EPA, completion percentage, and passing touchdowns, and second in passing yards and passer rating. Clearly, something is working — and Burrow credits the cohesion and trust among the big men up front.

“The guys that we have, I mean, they're lights out,” Burrow said on Wednesday. “They're playing some of the best football in the league, and got to continue to get better and continue to improve. But we're in a really good spot.”

Better Protection Is Opening Up Cincinnati’s Offense

Nov 8, 2026; Madrid, ESP; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) meets with media at a post game press conference at Bernabeu Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the key reasons the Bengals have been able to push the ball downfield, according to Burrow, is his protection holding for an extra second on second-and-a-half.

“You can find ways to do it, but it's a lot harder,” Burrow said.

The Bengals are coming off a 34-17 victory over the Atlanta Falcons in Madrid and their offensive line entered the week with Pro Football Focus' third-highest pass-blocking grade, behind only the San Francisco 49ers and Detroit Lions.

The protection also helps explain Cincinnati's success on third down. It's about having a plan, as Burrow noted — one that manages pressure and gives his receivers time to win their matchups.

“We've got a really good scheme. Our guys are protecting at a really high level. That's what third down is,” Burrow said.

“You've got to be able to pick up all the different pressures, and you got to be able to pass twists off, and you got to develop a protection plan that is going to pick up all those pressures and not make you throw hot.”

Of course, standout wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins can win one-on-one battles and turn 50-50 balls into 75-25, but it still comes back to the linemen for Burrow.

"It starts with protection, though,” Burrow said.

Cincinnati's next challenge comes Sunday night at Paycor Stadium, where the Bengals will face the Pittsburgh Steelers, with first place in the AFC North on the line.

Pittsburgh hung on for a 30-27 victory in Week 3, the first matchup of the season between the two teams, but Burrow expects the Steelers to change their looks from the first meeting. They're expected to test him with disguised coverage and pressure packages.

Still, the star QB has utmost confidence in his offensive linemen to help Cincinnati flip the script on Sunday night.

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