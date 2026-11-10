Conor Orr’s Week 10 NFL Power Rankings: Bears Proving Their NFC's Best

Power Rankings are a living, breathing human entity. Like any human, some days the Power Rankings are excited. Some days the Power Rankings are sympathetic and loving. Some days the Power Rankings are empathetic. Some days the Power Rankings had a little too much to drink and said something they probably shouldn’t have about their sister’s ex-boyfriend at a family gathering (whatever, he sucks). And sometimes, the Power Rankings can be angry.

If you read my piece on the Jaguars’ trade deadline moves Monday, you can probably tell there is a lack of patience when it comes to teams that are simply trying to exist at this moment in time. Football is an incredible game attended by mostly hard-working people who grind five to seven days a week and need three hours to blow off steam. They deserve to see an operation on the field that is operating at full throttle—with the absolute intent to win a Super Bowl right in this very moment or very soon. So, you’ll notice a bit of a shakeup here as we head into Week 10. Moving up are teams—regardless of record—that show grit and aggression. Down are teams that are planning faraway vacations at their Virgin Islands cabana.

1. Jacksonville Jaguars (6–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 3

Last week’s result: beat Ravens, 33–10

This week: at Titans

As I was writing this about the Jaguars today, Liam Coen was saying this:

2. Chicago Bears (7–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 2

Last week’s result: beat Buccaneers, 27–24

This week: idle

More Jeffery Simmons mythmaking in Chicago, Volume II: Daring an offensive lineman to block him without a chipper and then throwing said person into another universe. The Bears most certainly fit my requirements for a team making every effort to go to the Super Bowl.

3. Buffalo Bills (7–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 1

Last week’s result: beat Vikings, 23–6

This week: at Jets

A knock-it-out victory for the Bills, who successfully ground down the machine-like Vikings defense. It felt like a final boss video game battle where you need to land hundreds of body shots before the wheels started falling off and smoke started pouring from the behemoth.

4. San Francisco 49ers (7–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 5

Last week’s result: beat Raiders, 38–17

This week: at Cowboys

The 49ers are on an incredible run and, yet, there were more than 10 arrests and 40 ejections in Sunday’s rivalry game against the Raiders . Good on Levi’s Stadium security for getting the jerks out of there. A football game should be a safe space for all.

5. Green Bay Packers (6–3)

Last week’s ranking: No. 8

Last week’s result: beat Patriots, 45–27

This week: vs. Vikings

Here’s why I love what I do (honestly): I spent all offseason studying the run game, heavier personnel packages and the increased usage of 21 personnel. Jordan Love is going to come out and throw for 5,000 yards (seriously) with no running game to speak of whatsoever and the Packers are one of the best teams in the NFL.

6. Detroit Lions (6–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 4

Last week’s result: beat Dolphins, 19–9

This week: vs. Patriots (Germany)

Having spent time in Buffalo after Damar Hamlin’s near-death experience in a Bills-Bengals game, I can still only begin to fathom the heaviness this Lions team is dealing with on a daily basis in the aftermath of the Jack Campbell injury . It makes the Dolphins victory feel very different…and somehow more amazing.

Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase have the Bengals offense soaring during Cincinnati's four-game win streak. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

7. Cincinnati Bengals (6–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 10

Last week’s result: beat Falcons, 34–17

This week: vs. Steelers

Joe Burrow said after a win over the Falcons in Spain that his favorite Pokemon was Snorlax . I challenge you to find a cooler collection of words than that.

8. Denver Broncos (7–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 7

Last week’s result: beat Panthers, 26–21

This week: idle

I promise you this: I will not rest until I get to the absolute bottom of why Sean Payton, 20 years after Colorado banned indoor smoking and 16 years after North Carolina banned indoor smoking (the game was in Charlotte), thought a professional reporter from a reputable news outlet was preparing to roast a bone at his press conference .

9. Kansas City Chiefs (6–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 12

Last week’s result: beat Jets, 35–12

This week: at Falcons

I wonder if there was a more wild series of events in a professional football game this year than, right before the half, Patrick Mahomes appearing to have sustained a horrific injury, the Jets squandering the subsequent possession with a missed field goal, Mahomes returning after mere minutes on the sideline and Harrison Butker missing both the initial field goal attempt and the post-penalty field goal attempt. The beautiful game, my friend.

10. Los Angeles Rams (5–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 11

Last week’s result: beat Commanders, 20–13

This week: at Cardinals

Myles Garrett having a talented enough supporting cast to essentially be a freelance sniper positioning himself against the worst interior offensive linemen each week is going to be a hilarious game-wrecking component of this new Rams defense. Who needs a wide receiver when your defense won’t even allow a quarterback to drop back to pass?

11. New York Giants (5–2–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 15

Last week’s result: beat Eagles, 19–11

This week: vs. Commanders

The Giants soar up the Power Rankings not just because of a gritty win over the Eagles, but because John Harbaugh seems prepared to move heaven and earth to trade for someone—anyone—at the deadline. And he will call your manager.

12. Seattle Seahawks (5–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 6

Last week’s result: beat Cardinals, 17–3

This week: at Raiders

It’s the Drew Lock show for Seattle once again. I think it’s time to revisit a Sam Darnold column we wrote at the beginning of the season. How soon before we have the conversation about Seattle’s QB situation?

Carson Wentz completed just eight of 25 pass attempts with two interceptions and a lost fumble in Monday's loss to the Bills. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

13. Minnesota Vikings (6–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 9

Last week’s result: lost to Bills, 23–6

This week: at Packers

MAKE. THE. DAMN. TRADE.

14. Pittsburgh Steelers (6–2)

Last week’s ranking: No. 13

Last week’s result: idle

This week: at Bengals

At the bye for Pittsburgh, here’s a bit of a mea culpa I wrote on Mike McCarthy and, really, all of the NFL head coaching hires I graded back in January.

15. New England Patriots (5–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 14

Last week’s result: lost to Packers, 45–27

This week: vs. Lions (Munich)

I am always fascinated by why a coach will all of a sudden try and pick on one of the best players in the NFL, like the Packers did with Christian Gonzalez on Sunday. What did Matt LaFleur see on film that made him so vulnerable, when Gonzalez had done little but show he was one of the most elite corners in football?

16. Houston Texans (3–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 25

Last week’s result: beat Chargers, 44–22

This week: at Browns

Yes, it’s the Chargers. But L.A.’s defense isn’t the problem (and is actually pretty good). So you can take that C.J. Stroud top 10 talk very seriously . Five touchdowns. Three hundred eighty-four yards. Mercy.

17. Miami Dolphins (1–7)

Last week’s ranking: No. 31

Last week’s result: lost to Lions, 19–9

This week: at Colts

I am giving the Dolphins a one-week ceremonial bump due to effort. This team of largely rookies and younger players are working their collective asses off on a week-to-week basis. While linear ascension is not guaranteed, I would expect Miami to be in the surprise playoff conversation sooner (2027) rather than later.

18. Baltimore Ravens (4–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 24

Last week’s result: lost to Jaguars, 33–10

This week: vs. Chargers

Last year, I read Lonesome Dove by Larry McMurtry and it was a beautiful epic about cowboys driving cattle from Texas to Montana. And somehow, their trying journey feels less nomadic and fraught than Jacoby Brissett’s path from Patriots draft pick in 2016 all the way to…Ravens emergency starter 10 years later.

Shedeur Sanders took plenty of hits in Sunday's overtime loss to the Saints, but still managed to throw for 297 yards and two touchdowns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

19. Cleveland Browns (5–4)

Last week’s ranking: No. 18

Last week’s result: lost to Saints, 23–22 (OT)

This week: vs. Texans

Re-upping this from Sunday, but I have had just as much fun at Shedeur Sanders’s expense as anyone. And I still think his desire to somehow outsmart the collected media at his press conferences—which inadvertently causes him to swat away questions with no hidden animus—will be his ultimate downfall. But…this kid is tough as nails. Look at the pummeling he took to get the Browns into field goal range .

20. Las Vegas Raiders (4–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 17

Last week’s result: lost to 49ers, 38–17

This week: vs. Seahawks

A video with MMQB Podcast teammate Albert Breer from Monday’s show where we argue the merits of Minnesota giving up a first-round pick to Las Vegas for Kirk Cousins. Really? Yes, really.

21 Tampa Bay Buccaneers (3–6)

Last week’s ranking: No. 16

Last week’s result: lost to Bears, 27–24

This week: idle

It’s a weird position for Todd Bowles’s Buccaneers to be in. If this were a normal season where Tampa didn’t need every single victory to stave off an early exit from playoff contention, I think we would have called Sunday night’s near takedown of the Bears a rare encouraging loss.

22. Atlanta Falcons (3–6)

Last week’s ranking: No. 19

Last week’s result: lost to Bengals, 34–17

This week: vs. Chiefs

If I told you that Bijan Robinson was top five in the NFL in touches and Drake London was both top 13 in touches and top 10 in success rate per touch at the beginning of the season, would you have taken it? It’s one of the reasons I still really like this Falcons team.

23. New Orleans Saints (3–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 26

Last week’s result: beat Browns, 23–22 (OT)

This week: vs. Panthers

I do love that some Saints fans, amid the internet’s seedy underbelly, are taking Harold Fannin’s rumbling touchdown from Sunday as evidence of a choreographed phony and not—as they should—that the Saints just can’t tackle.

24. Carolina Panthers (3–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 20

Last week’s result: lost to Broncos, 26–21

This week: at Saints

The Zapruder film tracking whether or not Sean Payton actually threw a challenge flag in a win over the Panthers is just incredible. For the record, I don’t think he did!

25. Arizona Cardinals (3–6)

Last week’s ranking: No. 23

Last week’s result: lost to Seahawks, 17–3

This week: vs. Rams

While I am obviously bummed that Gardner Minshew is hurt, there is something poetic about the way he simply appears in and out of our lives, like a kind of mystic. See you soon, Cowboy Killer.

Sunday's loss to the Cowboys might have been Jonathan Taylor's last game as a member of the Colts. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

26. Indianapolis Colts (2–7)

Last week’s ranking: No. 29

Last week’s result: lost to Cowboys, 27–23

This week: vs. Dolphins

I enjoy the fact that the Colts were roundly panned by trading DeForrest Buckner and Quentin Nelson super early, so they are forcing Jonathan Taylor and Josh Downs to wait until the absolute last possible second Tuesday to find out where they’re going.

27. Dallas Cowboys (4–5)

Last week’s ranking: No. 21

Last week’s result: beat Colts, 27–23

This week: vs. 49ers

When you’re inactive with a hamstring injury , the best thing you can do is run onto the field—emphasis run—in sweats and force a 15-yard penalty to be called because you forgot the rules of football.

28. Washington Commanders (2–5–1)

Last week’s ranking: No. 22

Last week’s result: lost to Rams, 20–13

This week: at Giants

I think if there was a team that didn’t need to be the focal point of an end-of-game situational football occurrence gone awry, it would be the Washington Commanders . Alas…

29. Tennessee Titans (1–7)

Last week’s ranking: No. 30

Last week’s result: idle

This week: vs. Jaguars

Robert Saleh was one of the hardest coaches to re-grade in my Monday column. On one hand, Tennessee’s record is awful. On the other , I think there are very specific instances where Saleh has been exceptional.

30. New York Jets (2–7)

Last week’s ranking: No. 28

Last week’s result: lost to Chiefs, 35–12

This week: vs. Bills

Chris Banjo has been the—THE—lone bright spot for Aaron Glenn’s Jets. Placing a fullback sized player at kicker to add an 11th tackler to the field will be a smart trend we see utilized deeper into the season.

31. Philadelphia Eagles (2–7)

Last week’s ranking: No. 27

Last week’s result: lost to Giants, 19–11

This week: idle

While I have spent the last week ranting about how draft equity is overrated, the Eagles having 10 picks in the first and second round combined over the next three years is a horrifying proposition for everyone—especially since the Eagles have another defensive tackle they can slot in Jordan Davis’s place.

32. Los Angeles Chargers (0–8)

Last week’s ranking: No. 32

Last week’s result: lost to Texans, 44–22

This week: at Ravens

It’s wild that the Chargers are blaming almost everyone else for this utter collapse…except for the coordinator and the quarterback.