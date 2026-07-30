Joe Burrow Makes Strong Case for Bengals to Invest in Chase Brown

Joe Burrow didn't mince words on Wednesday, praising running back Chase Brown and calling him a critical piece of the Cincinnati Bengals' offense.

Running backs have generally become less valuable across the NFL, but Burrow believes Brown's versatility sets him apart from most players at the position.

“He does everything,” Burrow said. “He’s a complete back. He can protect. He trains as a receiver all offseason, and you wouldn’t know that he was a running back when he’s out there doing it. He makes people miss. The first guy almost never brings him down. He’s smart. He cares about it.”

Brown is eligible for a contract extension right now as Burrow hammers home his importance. He's entering the final year of his rookie deal.

Burrow: Brown Is One of The NFL's Most Complete Backs

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow speaks at a press conference at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Nov. 25, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Burrow added to his praise, saying that Brown's complete skill set allows the Bengals to keep him on the field for every play while also moving him around the formation.

“I think there’s very few backs in this league that you can say that about,” Burrow said. “When you have a guy like that, you don’t have to take him off the field. You can put him in so many different packages. You can build packages for him in different places on the field.”

While the Brown hype-train appears to be accepting its first passengers of the offseason, Ja'Marr Chase remains the Bengals' offensive centerpiece. But Burrow indicated that Brown might be right behind Chase in touches.

“Obviously, we’re going to try to get the ball in No. 1’s hands as many times as we can, but I think a close second is Chase Brown, just because of how explosive he is and the things that he can do with the ball in his hands,” Burrow said.

It's a strong endorsement for Brown, who has historically received fewer touches due to the presence of Chase and Tee Higgins in the passing game.

Brown is still an integral part of the offense...

“We wouldn’t be as good of an offense as we are—and that we plan to be—if we didn’t have Chase,” Burrow said. “There’s only a couple backs in this league that can do all the things that he does.”

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Brown, who was selected in the sixth round of the 2023 NFL Draft, is entering the final year of his rookie contract. He's represented by the same agents — David Canter and Ness Mugrabi — who secured Kenneth Walker III a three-year, $43.05 million contract with the Kansas City Chiefs this offseason. Walker's new contract could be comparable to what the 25-year-old Bengals running back aims to secure either this year or on the open market next offseason.