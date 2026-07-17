Sports Illustrated's NFL team released its full 1-32 NFL starting quarterback ranking this week, and Joe Burrow barely cracked the top five names on the list.

It's hard to really separate the top names on this list, but it's a slight drop from how NFL scouts, coaches, and executives view Burrow. He ranked fourth in that exercise from ESPN's Jeremy Fowler.

Down The Board

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) jokes with Cincinnati Bengals Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Joe Bachie in the fourth quarter during a Week 11 NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pa. The Cincinnati Bengals won, 37-30. Nfl Cincinnati Bengals At Pittsburgh Steelers Nov 20 0346 | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The top five went in this order: Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Matthew Stafford, Lamar Jackson, and Burrow.

"As always, will Burrow be healthy?" The article questioned. "Through six NFL seasons, he’s been thwarted by injuries, playing 10 games or fewer in three campaigns. When healthy, Burrow has been a superstar, winning the passing crown in 2024, while also going to the Super Bowl (‘21) and then reaching a second consecutive AFC title game (‘22).

"In a wide-open AFC, Cincinnati has a chance to make the playoffs for the first time in four years and then make noise once there if Burrow remains upright. With Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on the outside, along with 1,000-yard rusher Chase Brown in the backfield, the Bengals’ offense is poised to be among the best. If Burrow plays 17 games, he’s a preseason favorite in the MVP race."

It's a fair health question while one of his peers also deals with injury issues.

Mahomes played "worse" compared to his lofty standards last season and will be coming off a torn ACL if he's able to suit up for the whole season.

Still, He was a top-10 passer by efficiency last season and has all those pelts on the wall.

"Mahomes is coming off his first major injury after tearing his left ACL in Week 15 against the Chargers," the article noted. "Despite being limited to 14 games, Mahomes still finished sixth in EPA at +65.2, directly ahead of Allen. Still, Kansas City went 6–11, missing the playoffs and falling short of the AFC title game for the first time since Mahomes became a starter in 2018. This year, Mahomes will have Kenneth Walker III in the backfield to help shoulder the offensive burden. If Walker runs for 1,000 yards, it will be the first time a back has done it in Mahomes’s career.

"In the passing game, Mahomes will be relying on Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy and tight end Travis Kelce to help him eclipse 4,000 yards passing, a threshold not reached since 2023. Mahomes is a three-time champion. He’s reached five Super Bowls and seven AFC title games, while also being a three-time Super Bowl MVP, a two-time NFL MVP, a two-time first-team All-Pro, and has twice thrown for 5,000 yards. Still, he has something to prove in 2026 with a few passers gunning for the top spot."

Every player on this list has either won an MVP or played in a Super Bowl more recently than Burrow.

In this rolling carousel of five names that you could realistically argue any name over the other, what have you done for me lately looms very large.

Burrow has all the tools and surrounding talent to nab one of those two major markers for elite quarterback play, and Bengals fans are hoping he doubles up with an MVP and Super Bowl title.

Check out the full ranking here.

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