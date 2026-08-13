Joe Burrow's Name Mentioned Amidst Jayden Daniels' Jersey Number Battle With LSU

Joe Burrow's name is in the news this week with an LSU football tie-in.

ESPN's Mark Schlabach reported on Wednesday that former LSU quarterback Jayden Daniels is upset the team gave his old No. 5 jersey number to current sophomore cornerback DJ Pickett to wear this season. He's informed the school that they can no longer use his name, image, and likeness through an attorney.

Daniels posted a Heisman Trophy-winning season in 2023 and thinks his jersey should be treated like Burrow's No. 9. He doesn't want anyone else to wear it even though it hasn't been officially retired.

No one has worn Burrow's number since he entered the NFL in 2020.

"The Daniels family is deeply disappointed and feels profoundly disrespected by LSU's decision to give Jayden's number to another player," the statement from Daniels' spokesperson said in the story. "Jayden and his family had every reason to believe that his number would remain a meaningful part of his LSU legacy and would be honored and protected in recognition of his extraordinary contributions to the university."

Schlabach expanded more on the Burrow side.

"Sources told ESPN that Daniels believes he is being treated differently than Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, whose No. 9 jersey hasn't been worn at LSU since he won the Heisman Trophy and led LSU to a 15-0 record and College Football Playoff national championship in 2019," Schlabach wrote.

The duo represents two of LSU's three Heisman winners all time.

Head coach Lane Kiffin released a statement with his thoughts on the situation.

"DJ is in [No.] 5, and that was a situation that was promised to him in recruiting here, for him to sign here," Kiffin stated. "I've done a lot of research on that with the family and the representatives and the people, so really I didn't have a decision to make. It was promised to the kid; it wasn't done for whatever [reason]. I'm not going to get into that.

"I'm not going to judge something [that was done] when I wasn't here. But when a kid is promised something to come to a school, he should wear it. So, at that point, I don't think that's really my decision. We should honor what he was told."

Burrow is not directly tied to this and has not commented on the matter.

Check out the full piece here.

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