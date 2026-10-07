'Close To Figuring Something Out' - Joe Burrow Putting In Extra Work, Evaluates 2026 Opening Quarter Performance

Joe Burrow got his weekly press conference started about 20 minutes late today for a good reason. Cincinnati's most important player is turning over every stone he can to keep the Bengals' losing streak from continuing this weekend.

He discussed what he tries "to find" in those post-practice sessions with the media and touched on how he judges his four-game 2026 season performance so far.

"Just me trying to get better. A couple other guys stayed after as well, but I was just trying to work on my mechanics today," Burrow said before revealing a bit more through extra questions. "I felt like I was close to figuring something out, so I wanted to get a little more reps with it ... It's all feel. It's all feel. It's a results-driven business, and how the football comes out is my result."

Turnovers Top Of Mind

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) reacts after throwing an interception during the fourth quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the self-evaluation side, Burrow noted his turnovers so far this season. He sports the 11th-most interceptions in the league, with three given to the other team.

His Pro Football Focus turnover-worth play rate is the highest it's been since his rookie year (2.2% this season, 3.2% as a rookie).

"Yeah, some ups and downs," Burrow said about his 2026 performance so far. "More turnovers than I would like at this point. Other than that, I think I played really good football, but obviously turnovers are a big part of the game, so I got to limit that."

Still, he's playing pretty strong football all around, ranking ninth in the league with a 69.1 QBR. That could go up even higher against Sunday's opponent.

Burrow and his teammates are not taking the 0-4 Dolphins lightly this week. Cincinnati has every reason to try and get to 3-2. According to RotoWire, no 2-3 team has reached the Super Bowl in the past 10 seasons, let alone won it.

"We certainly have a lot of respect for these guys," Burrow declared. "Your record doesn't mean too much. Four weeks into the season, there are still 13 games left to play. Know a lot can happen in those 13 games, and we have a lot of respect for their coaching staff and how they play football. So we're gonna have our work cut out for us."

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