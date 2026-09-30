'I'm In It' - Joe Burrow Answers Questions About Late-Game Performance, Moving on From Steelers Loss

Joe Burrow couldn't come through in the final clutch moments for the Bengals this past Sunday; still, he won't shy away from that area of the game.

Cincinnati's quarterback spoke to the media on Wednesday and hammered home his confidence in flipping losses to wins in those final minutes.

He'll have the same mindset he did as the Bengals perished 30-27 to Pittsburgh.

"I'm in it. In those moments, I'm in the zone. I get frustrated sometimes, but that's football," Burrow said before expanding more. "Yeah, there's no place I'd rather be. I want it in my hands with the game on the line. I trust myself in those spots. I trust our guys in those spots, and we feel confident that we're going to get it done."

Burrow's teams haven't pulled off many wins in those moments, but he has largely been strong in the final minutes since a shaky rookie season. X user Scott Kacsmar noted he is 1-34 all-time when trailing in the final eight minutes of a game, but he has had six fourth-quarter comeback wins and led 11 total game-winning drives (including two in the playoffs).

Burrow has also left three of those 34 losing games early due to injury.

Jake Liscow noted on X amidst a Burrow comeback controversy this week that since 2021, Burrow holds the NFL's fourth-best dropback EPA/play when trailing with less than eight minutes in regulation. The star ranks behind Josh Allen (+0.44, 9-24 record), Dak Prescott (+0.36, 7-28-1), and Lamar Jackson (+0.34, 10-21).

He also has a 107.7 passer rating, ranking first. Any way you slice it, Burrow's been good enough plenty of times to have more comeback wins, but the other two phases fail the operation.

You won't hear that from him.

"There's a lot of different factors that go into playing football," Burrow said about the loss as they turn the page to the Jaguars. "One week certainly doesn't affect the next week. So, when you have a loss like that, obviously it sucks, but it sucks for a day, and then you move on. That's life ... I love playing football, especially after Sunday. You just want to get back out there and play. So, I'm excited for Sunday. Got to get through these next couple of days of practice, get through our work.

Cincinnati has some understandable injury adversity for Burrow and other stars to overcome on Sunday. The work continues.

Since 2021 Joe Burrow's dropback EPA/play when trailing with less than 8 minutes in regulation is +0.33



That's T-4th in the NFL in that time, behind Josh Allen (+0.44, 9-24), Dak Prescott (+0.36, 7-28-1) and Lamar Jackson (+0.34, 10-21)



His 107.7 passer rating ranks 1st



My… https://t.co/wAR1flknET — Jake Liscow (@JakeLiscow) September 27, 2026

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