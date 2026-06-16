Katie Blackburn Opens Up About Bengals' Relationship With Joe Burrow

Following the end of the 2025 regular season, many news outlets have speculated that Joe Burrow is unhappy with the Bengals franchise and could ultimately force his way out of Cincinnati.

It should be as clear as possible now though that Burrow is happy to be a Bengal after he attempted to put a halt to such speculation by stating that the current roster is the most talented team he has had in his NFL career.

That attempt to stop any and all speculation of Burrow leaving has now come from the organization as well. During an interview with local media, Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn opened up about their relationship with Burrow.

“He’s a key player on our team,” Blackburn said. “So obviously, you certainly want him to feel like he’s in a good spot. Obviously, we appreciate Joe.”

Joe Burrow Opened Door for Contract Restructure

Dec 21, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) enters the field before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

The Bengals delivered more unprecedented at the time news when they recently re-structured Joe Burrow's contract in order to create more cap space heading into the 2026 campaign, marking the first time that they re-structured a deal for a star player.

According to Blackburn, the subject of a potential re-structure for Burrow's contract was brought up by Burrow's camp who made it known that they were happy to have conversations about a re-structure.

“They were just acknowledging that it’s there,” Blackburn said. “It’s something that we could — I don’t know if you say take advantage of — but use if we felt appropriate.”

Doing so ended up freeing $10 million in cap space more for 2026 and allowed the franchise far more breathing room following its big trade for Dexter Lawrence.

“We’re thoughtful about not trying to create something that is problematic in the future, so we’re balanced about doing it,” Blackburn said. “If we can do it and it can help us, then we’re certainly open to doing it and this time, we did.”

Blackburn would go on to say that conversations this offseason with Burrow were as positive as they always have been, and when it comes to the outside speculation of Burrow leaving the Bengals, new Vice President Elizabeth Blackburn hinted that neither Burrow, nor the front office seem concerned with outside perception.

“Internally, there’s a good comfort and confidence with the communication with Joe, and externally that can be spun a little differently,” Elizabeth Blackburn said.

“There were conversations with him, and he’s always pretty easy to talk to," Katie Blackburn said. "He has good conversations that are, I think, productive, certainly not edgy in any way."

Burrow is prepared to embark on what he hopes will be a Super Bowl season for the Bengals. The front office is assuredly ready to watch their offseason additions complement their franchise quarterback enough to get back into championship contention.

Make sure you check out Paul Dehner Jr's entire article about the interview here.

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