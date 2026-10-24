Lamar Jackson Injury Status Revealed Ahead of Bengals-Ravens Showdown

The Cincinnati Bengals are on the eve of what will be one of their biggest games of the season. On Sunday, the Bengals are on the road as they look to keep pace in the AFC North in a battle against the Baltimore Ravens.

Coming off of a bye week, the Bengals are looking up at every other team in the division. A win on Sunday puts the Bengals in a place where they could control their own destiny.

Winning in Baltimore is a tall task. It's even taller when Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is in the lineup. However, the latest injury report from the Ravens may just change the Bengals' game plan.

Jackson Out

Oct 4, 2026; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) drops back to pass during the first half against the Tennessee Titans at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Ravens have announced that Jackson will be out in Sunday's contest against the Bengals. The former league MVP is dealing with an ankle injury that has sidelined him for the last two games.

In four games this season, Jackson has posted a 3-1 starting record and has thrown for 967 yards, six touchdown passes, and just one interception.

Obviously, the Ravens not having Jackson is a brutal blow for them. However, backup quarterback Tyler Huntley has been very serviceable since hearing his name called.

Oct 11, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Tyler Huntley (5) celebrates with quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) after a touchdown during overtime against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In two starts since becoming the starter for the Ravens, Huntley is 1-1, with a win over the Atlanta Falcons and a loss last week to the Cleveland Browns.

Huntley has done an outstanding job protecting the football in his two starts, throwing zero interceptions. However, he could be facing one of the most dynamic defensive lines he has seen in his short time under center.

Put On The Pressure

Oct 4, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence II (97) gestures during the third quarter against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Putting pressure in Huntley may be the key to winning the game for the Bengals. Interior defensive linemen Dexter Lawrence and Jonathan Allen may very well be the biggest offseason acquisitions the Bengals have made in quite some time.

It's not just the interior of the defensive line that has impressed this season for the Bengals. Another offseason acquisition, Boye Mafe, has been a shining star on the edge. The Bengals are tied for the sixth most sacks in the NFL this season at 17, and aside from the Detroit Lions, who lead the league in sacks, every team ahead of Cincinnati on the list has played more games this season.

There's a lot on the line Sunday, and the Ravens are going to have to go to war without their best soldier against a Bengals team that is starving to get back on the field.

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