Latest 2026 NFL Draft Class Ranking Leaves a Lot to Be Desired for Bengals

The start of the 2026 season has not gone the way the Cincinnati Bengals had hoped. After a 2-0 start, the Bengals dropped two straight games before their meeting with the Miami Dolphins in Week 5.

Week 5 became a must-win situation, and the Bengals did just that. It wasn't the prettiest performance, but the Bengals secured a winning record before their bye, taking down the Dolphins 31-24.

A bye week is usually a time for reflection. It's a shame the Bengals' bye comes so early in the season, but it's never the wrong time to take a closer look at how the team arrived at a 3-2 record. Speaking of reflection, NFL Draft On SI recently ranked the performance of each team's 2026 NFL Draft class. The rankings show the Bengals' 2026 class has a lot to prove.

Looking At The Future

Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Cashius Howell (55) celebrates a fumble recovery in the second quarter of the NFL Preseason game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Detroit Lions at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Justin Melo of NFL Draft On SI has put the Bengals' 2026 draft class as the 20th best class after five weeks in the season. Melo gives the class a C+ while acknowledging the group as a whole hasn't had a lot of opportunities.

"Cashius Howell has been among the top-performing rookie pass rushers. No other members of this seven-prospect class are really playing meaningful snaps yet, but it remains early, and Howell looks like a real find," wrote Melo.

According to Pro Football Focus, Howell had one of his stronger games in his young rookie season. The rookie defensive end earned his highest run grade of the season at 67.8.

Who's Next?

Aug 22, 2026; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Colbie Young (86) catches a touchdown pass over Chicago Bears cornerback Dontae Manning (27) during the second quarter at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Howell looks to be on the trajectory of being an impact player for the Bengals. But will there be another player who takes the leap this season?

Coming into this game, there was a real chance the Bengals could have been without Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins. Both were active and made an impact on the game, which means rookie wide receiver Colbie Young may have to wait for his moment.

Young turned some heads during training camp, and it feels like sooner rather than later, fans will get to know his name well.

Aug 28, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Colbie Young (86), linebacker Swayze Bozeman (47) and offensive tackle Andrew Coker (79) wait in the tunnel against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One of the biggest reasons the Bengals' rookie class hasn't made a bigger impact is that those ahead of them on the depth chart are simply the better talents at the moment. That's a good problem for any team to have.

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