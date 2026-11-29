Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins is inactive for today’s game against the New Orleans Saints.

Higgins was listed as questionable on the injury report with a hamstring. Head coach Zac Taylor said Friday he was optimistic Higgins would play, but the uncertain nature of hamstring injuries, the heavy rain currently falling and expected to continue, and the 10-point spread all are likely factoring into the team’s decision to sit the wide receiver today.

On Saturday, the Bengals activated Andrei Iosivas from Injured Reserve.

Iosivas had thumb surgery in September but had his 21-day practice window opened earlier this month.

Tee Higgins Inactive for Bengals Today Against Saints

Nov 23, 2026; Landover, Maryland, USA; Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins (5) celebrates after catching a touchdown pass during the first half against the Washington Commanders at Northwest Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Amber Searls-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Though Iosivas is back, he’ll likely be behind Dohnte Meyers and rookie Colbie Young on the depth chart.

Meyers has developed into a reliable target for quarterback Joe Burrow, and Young caught his first career touchdown pass last week in the 22-20 loss at Washington.

Also Saturday, the Bengals released safety Russ Yeast.

In addition to Higgins, the other inactives today are starting right guard Dalton Risner, who will miss his second consecutive game with injuries to both knees, rookie offensive lineman Brian Parker II, offensive tackle Myles Hinton and rookie defensive tackle Landon Robinson.

The Bengals will try to bounce back from their Monday night loss that snapped their five-game winning streak.

"I think when you start the way it started for us, we weren't in a great flow early on," Taylor said about the loss to Washington. "That kind of left a bad taste in your mouth. We did find a rhythm there for the middle part of the game. Obviously, that third-and-10 they zeroed us on the second-and-10, and they made a play on us. The play didn't work. So that stops that drive. Then you finish on the last play with a sack. Again, we're at zero, and that's kind of the last two-thirds of the downs.

“It’s kind of as an offense how you think about how the game ended, and I put that responsibility myself. So again, I think we're still in a great space. We have a tremendous opportunity in front of us. I thought we handled the last three weeks really well. We came out of it two and one, and now there's a great opportunity in front of us to get back on the winning track. And I think all of our guys are focused on that."

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