2026 NFL Draft Watch: Prospects Bengals Fans Need to Know Before National Title Game

CINCINNATI — The Indiana Hoosiers face the Miami Hurricanes in the National Championship Game on Monday night. There are plenty of prospects that NFL teams will be eyeing.

The Bengals have the 10th overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. It's reasonable to think that one or more of their draft selections will be on the field on Monday night.

Here are the players Bengals fans should know ahead of Monday's National Championship Game:

Rueben Bain Jr., DE, Miami

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive lineman Rueben Bain Jr. (4) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Bain is an ideal draft target for the Bengals. He has 7.5 tackles for loss and 5.5 sacks in four College Football Playoff games. He's a big reason why Miami has made it to the National Championship Game as the No. 10 seed. If he's available when the Bengals are on the clock, they'll have to seriously consider taking him with the 10th overall selection.

Francis Mauigoa, OT, Miami

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes offensive lineman Francis Mauigoa (61) against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mauigoa is a right tackle, but is projected to be a first round pick. If the Bengals feel like he can play on both sides, then he could be in play for them at No. 10 overall. Cincinnati knows Amarius Mims is a long-term piece on the offensive line. If they think Mauigoa is capable of playing guard and/or left tackle, then there's no reason why he wouldn't garner pre-draft consideration from the Bengals.

Akheem Mesidor, DE, Miami

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Miami Hurricanes defensive line coach Jason Taylor kisses the head of defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor (3) after suffering an injury against the Mississippi Rebels during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Mesidor is making the most out of his sixth college season. He's racked up 10.5 sacks and 15.5 tackles-for loss. He's projected to be a mid-round draft selection and gives the Hurricanes a great 1-2 punch on the edge.

Mikail Kamara, DE, Indiana

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers defensive lineman Mikail Kamara (6) celebrates after a sack against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Kamara hasn't been as productive as Bain or Mesidor this season, but he's been a handful for opposing offenses throughout his college career. He has 45 tackles for loss and 23 sacks in 45 career games. He had 10 sacks and 15 tackles for loss for the Hoosiers last season. He only has two sacks and seven tackles for loss this year.

Omar Cooper Jr., WR, Indiana

Jan 1, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; Indiana Hoosiers wide receiver Omar Cooper Jr. (3) runs against the Alabama Crimson Tide in the second half of the 2026 Rose Bowl and quarterfinal game of the College Football Playoff at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Cooper could be an ideal mid-round wide receiver target for the Bengals in this year's draft. He led the Big Ten last season when he averaged 21.2 yards-per-catch. He finished with 28 receptions for 594 yards and seven touchdowns. This year he has 64 receptions for 866 yards and 13 scores. Could he ultimately be the WR3 the Bengals were hoping to get when they selected Jermaine Burton a few years ago?

Other Names to Know: Carter Smith, Jakobe Thomas, Keionte Scott, D’Angelo Ponds.

