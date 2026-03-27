Former Bengals star defensive tackle DJ Reader could be headed to the Baltimore Ravens. Reader was in Baltimore on Thursday and took a physical. He's expected to sign with a team in the near future, but plans to wait until after the 2026 NFL Draft according to NFL insider Aaron Wilson.

The Bengals' defense hasn't been the same since Reader left in free agency following the 2023 season. He spent the past two years with the Lions. He's back on the market and is clearly willing to be patient before picking his next team.

Possible Reunion

Feb 13, 2022; Inglewood, CA, USA; Cincinnati Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson (91) celebrates a play with defensive tackle D.J. Reader (98) against the Los Angeles Rams during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

If Reader did end up in Baltimore, he would reunite with two other key players that helped Cincinnati make it to Super Bowl LVI: Trey Hendrickson and Chidobe Awuzie.

Hendrickson signed a four-year, $112 million contract with the Ravens earlier this month. Awuzie is entering his second year in Baltimore and inked a fully guaranteed one-year, $5 million deal on March 11.

If Baltimore signs Reader, it would give them three of the top defensive players during the peak of the Joe Burrow era.

Other Teams Interested

Dec 4, 2025; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions defensive tackle Tyleik Williams (91), defensive tackle DJ Reader (98) and defensive tackle Roy Lopez (51) during a time out in the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images | Lon Horwedel-Imagn Images

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The Ravens aren't the only team interested in Reader. Wilson is reporting that other teams are in the hunt to sign the veteran.

"Reader took physical today with Ravens and is expected to sign with a team post-draft," Wilson tweeted. "Could be Ravens, but other NFL teams are in on Reader too."

Reader had 28 tackles and four quarterback hits in 17 games last season. He played in 32 of 34 regular season games in two years with Detroit. He had three sacks in 2024. Reader is still an effective player and would be a quality addition to any team hoping to make a playoff run.

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