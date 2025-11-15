Cincinnati Bengals Get Bad Injury News About First Round Pick Shemar Stewart
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are placing rookie defensive end Shemar Stewart on injured reserve according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The first rounder will miss at least the next four games, but is eligible to return this season.
Stewart is dealing with a knee injury that he suffered in Week 9 against the Bears. The Bengals selected him in the first round (17th overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft.
Stewart has six tackles and one quarterback hit in five games. He missed four games (Weeks 3-6) earlier in the season due to an ankle injury.
Bengals star pass rusher Trey Hendrickson (hip) is also out.
"We’ve still got Joseph (Ossai), Miles (Murphy), Cam (Sample), [and] Ced (Cedric Johnson)," Taylor said. "We've got a group of guys that have been working in there that continue to go."
The Bengals also have defensive end Isaiah Foskey and recently signed rookie pass rusher Antwaun Powell-Ryland to the practice squad.
Only six players have sacks for the Bengals this season. Hendrickson leads the way with four. He continues to miss time with a lingering hip injury. Joseph Ossai is second on the team with three sacks.
Cedric Johnson returned to the field last week, making his 2025 debut. He could start on Sunday and will certainly see plenty of snaps against the Steelers.
"I think it's good to have him back," Taylor said. "Ced’s been all about the right stuff. It's just been unfortunate what happened to him early in training camp, so he didn't get that spot. But he's been a guy we were excited about coming off last season. All through the spring he made a really good impression on everybody. The defensive staff, special teams, and so we just continue to increase his role as he gets more comfortable."
Check out the official report below:
