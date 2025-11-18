Bengals Announce One Of World's Top Streamers as New England Patriots Ruler of the Jungle
CINCINNATI — The Bengals are bringing in one of the most popular streamers on earth and Cincinnati native iIShowSpeed to be the Ruler of the Jungle this weekend against New England.
Speed is an American YouTuber, rapper, and online streamer whose given name is Darren Watkins Jr.. Watkins is considered one of the most popular online streamers and internet personalities in the world. He grew up in Cincinnati and started his YouTube channel in 2016. He has millions of combined followers on YouTube and Twitch as one of the top streamers in the game.
He previously helped ring in an FC Cincinnati contest earlier this year and is helping hype up the Bengals next.
The franchise needs all the buzz it can get as things barrel towards another lost season in the Joe Burrow era at 3-7.
"You feel them. You feel all the losses. You feel them all. They eat at you all," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said after Sunday's 34-12 loss to Pittsburgh. "We're working like crazy to make sure that this doesn't happen. It happened today. It's disappointing. Our option is to come back tomorrow and keep fighting and find a way to get a win. And got a red-hot team coming in here. So that's what we're going to do. We're going to do everything we can to clean this up, makemistakes, get back to work, and fight another week and find a way to get a win."
The New England game kicks off at 1 p.m. ET on Sunday.
