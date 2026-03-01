Bengals Could Make Splash on Defense by Signing $30 Million Pro Bowl Defender

The Cincinnati Bengals need to upgrade their defense in a big way this offseason. There's no other way around it. Defense proved to be the leading factor in building a Super Bowl roster, as the Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Seattle Seahawks, and many others surged into the playoffs led by their stout defenses.

But the Bengals have a good enough offense that they don't need one of these superhuman defenses. They don't need to hold opponents to 15 points per game. They just need the defense to give the offense a chance to win the game and, more often than not, Joe Burrow will be able to walk away with the win.

There should be plenty of options in the NFL Draft, free agency, and on the trade market for the Bengals to pursue this offseason. ESPN's Adam Schefter recently reported that the Minnesota Vikings, barring a trade, will release Pro Bowl defensive tackle Javon Hargrave at the start of the league year in March.

Bengals Should Take a Flier on Vikings DT Javon Hargrave

Oct 23, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Minnesota Vikings defensive tackle Javon Hargrave (97) gets pressure on Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) during the first half at SoFi Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

"Sources: Vikings have informed running back Aaron Jones and defensive tackle Javon Hargrave that, barring a trade, they will be released at the start of the league year this month," Schefter wrote on X on Sunday.

Hargrave would be the perfect player for the Bengals to take a flier on this offseason. Their pass rush needs more juice, especially on the interior of their defensive front.

Last season, the Bengals ranked dead last in the NFL in rushing yards per game, allowing opponents to rush for nearly 150 yards per contest. Their pass defense wasn't much better.

Adding a veteran Hargrave would be the perfect move. He's been a staple in the middle of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, San Francisco 49ers, and Minnesota Vikings defensive lines. He put together another good year last season, but the cap hit is too much for a struggling Vikings team to handle. Hargrave isn't being cut for a lack of production.

This would fill one of the biggest holes on the Bengals defense at an affordable price, which would allow them to freely attack the NFL draft with their sights set on the best player available at pick No. 10 and beyond.

Hargrave would complement B.J. Hill and T.J. Slaton, while also allowing the Bengals to add to their defensive front in the draft or with another free agent.

