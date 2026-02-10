Bengals Should Poach Former Pro Bowler From AFC North Rival in Free Agency

CINCINNATI — Former Browns tight end David Njoku announced he'll sign with a new team when free agency opens next month.

The former Pro Bowler will be 30 in July. Couple that with the emergence of rookie tight end Harold Fannin Jr. and the writing was on the wall for Njoku.

Ideal Fit for Bengals

Dec 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) runs with the ball against the Cincinnati Bengals in the second half at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

Njoku is a big, physical tight end that has the ability to be a great pass catcher in the right offense. Cleveland struggled big time in recent seasons on offense, but Njoku was one of the bright spots. He had at least 58 catches in three-straight seasons (2022-24), including a career-high 81 receptions for 882 yards and six touchdowns in 2003 with Joe Flacco at quarterback.

He'd fit well in an offense led by Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

The Bengals have Mike Gesicki, Tanner Hudson, Drew Sample and Erick All Jr. under contract at tight end. All is coming off of a serious injury, Gesicki is more of a wide receiver, Sample doesn't excel as a pass catcher and Hudson is a special teamer/pass catcher when Gesicki is banged up.

Njoku would give them a versatile piece that could be a red zone threat and give Burrow another weapon to lean on when teams take away Chase and/or Higgins.

Bottom Line

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) celebrates with teammates after a touchdown during the first half against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

Njoku is a proven tight end that would give the Bengals' offense a boost. Everyone will focus on the defense this offseason and rightfully so, but the offense shouldn't be ignored.

Proven Pro Bowlers like Njoku should absolutely be interested in joining a pass-first offense like the Bengals with hopes of winning a championship.

Maybe Flacco can put in a good word for Cincinnati. The duo had a great relationship when Flacco was in Cleveland.

