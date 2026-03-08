Bengals Could Take Major Swing in Free Agency With Big-Money Pass Rusher

The Cincinnati Bengals desperately need to add to their defense if they want to contend in 2026. They need help across the board. If they could get their hands on an edge rusher who's much younger than Trey Hendrickson, this offseason would look a little bit brighter than it does right now.

One potential option is Philadelphia Eagles edge rusher Jaelan Phillips, who's coming off a solid season split between the Miami Dolphins and the Eagles. CBS Sports' Joel Corry recently projected Phillips would sign for $100 million over four years this offseason.

"Phillips helped fill a void created from losing edge rusher Josh Sweat to the Arizona Cardinals in free agency last year when the Philadelphia Eagles acquired him from the Miami Dolphins for a 2026 third-round pick ahead of the midseason trade deadline," Corry wrote. "He thrived in Philadelphia. His 41 quarterback pressures (combined sacks, quarterback hurries and quarterback hits) were for the league's sixth most from Week 10 through the end of the regular season, according to Pro Football Focus.

"The Eagles becoming one of the NFL's best defenses coincided with Phillips' arrival in Week 10. A league-best 14.5 points per game were allowed with Phillips in the lineup. Philadelphia had 17 sacks in eight games prior to trading for Phillips. In eight games with Phillips, the Eagles had 25 sacks."

The big question isn't whether Phillips would fit the Bengals defense. The big question is: Would he be worth $25 million per year?

Worth the Risk?

Dec 14, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Jaelan Phillips (50) walks off the field after win against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

This is a tough question to answer. On the surface, the answer is no, his production isn't worth $25 million. That doesn't mean we shouldn't dive a little deeper.

There are five edge rushers making over $40 million and two others making over $30 million. There are another three who make more than $25 million per season.

At the age of 26, Phillips has his best years ahead of him. His market value is likely right around the $20-25 million per year mark.

For the Bengals, this wouldn't be the drastic overpay that it might seem. He completely changed the Eagles defense when he was acquired, even though he only had two sacks for Philly. He's still registered 28 sacks in 63 games across his NFL career. If he stays healthy, it's easy to see him becoming a double-digit sack type of pass rusher. Considering his best years should be over the next four seasons, the Bengals should be in the mix to sign the former first round pick.

For more on the Bengals, subscribe to our YouTube Channel and be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon. Make sure you bookmark BengalsTalk.com for the latest Bengals news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more! We're a one-stop shop for all things Cincinnati Bengals!

For more on the Bengals' plans in free agency, watch the video below and make sure that yousubscribe to our YouTube Channel! Also check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.