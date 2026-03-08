Bengals Have Ammo to Make Major Splash With Pro Bowler Potentially Available for Trade

CINCINNATI — The Bengals aren't known for making big swings, but they may be tempted to do so with Jalen Carter possibly available.

The Eagles star defensive tackle is eligible for a contract extension. Philadelphia agreed to a new 3-year, $78 million contract with Jordan Davis earlier this week. It sounds like there's at least a chance that the Eagles could trade Carter.

"With defensive tackle Jordan Davis now extended, Philly also must weigh whether to extend Jalen Carter, who is eligible for a new deal," ESPN's Jeremy Fowler wrote on Sunday. "I'm told Philly has received trade calls on Carter."

Big Swing

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Jalen Carter (98) against the San Francisco 49ers in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

The Bengals aren't known for their blockbuster trades, but the opportunity to acquire a 25 year old defensive tackle and proven to be a game wrecker doesn't come around often.

"We're always looking if there's an opportunity that we feel warrants it," Bengals Director of Player Personnel Duke Tobin said at the 2026 NFL Combine. "You have to give up things, and when you take a big swing, there's a big chance you miss. And it can stay with you for a long time and keep you in the dugout, if we're staying with baseball. We don't want to stay in the dugout. That's not a place we want to be. You don't get to take a big swing for free. Big swings take big compensation. I would probably argue that one of the best trades in the league this year was us bringing Joe Flacco to us, because it re-energized us and it gave us a chance. So when things present themselves like that, we will take advantage of it. But it's got to be worth it. There are a lot of opportunities out there, and I think the offseason is the time to build your football team from the ground up. And that's what we're gonna try to do this offseason."

Would the Bengals be willing to trade the No. 10 pick in the 2026 NFL Draft and next year's first round pick for Carter? That would be the same package the Ravens sent (14th overall and next year's first) to the Raiders for Maxx Crosby.

Carter needs a new contract, which may lower the compensation a bit. If the Bengals could get Carter for the 41st overall pick, next year's first-rounder and a player, they should absolutely do it.

He has 13.5 sacks in three seasons and is one of the elite pass rushing defensive tackles in the NFL. His new contract will be massive: three or four years and $27 million or more per season.

Regardless, guys like Carter don't grow on trees. The Bengals rarely take big swings, but if Carter is available, it's certainly a discussion they should have with hopes of getting a deal done with the Eagles.

For more on Bengals free agency, watch the video below and subscribe to our YouTube Channel! Be sure to check us out on your favorite audio platforms, including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, iHeartRadio and Amazon.