Bengals Legend Has Advice for Will Campbell After Super Bowl LX Struggles

CINCINNATI — Bengals legend Andrew Whitworth had some advice for Patriots offensive lineman Will Campbell following New England's 29-13 loss to Seattle in Super Bowl LX.

Campbell struggled to protect Drake Maye's blindside. The rookie left tackle surrendered 14 pressures according to Next Gen Stats. That was the most allowed pressures by a single player in a game charted this season according to Jack Andrade.

Bengals legend Andrew Whitworth had some advice for Campbell. He wants the former fourth overall pick to change his technique and be more aggressive as a pass protector.

"I think Will Campbell needs to go watch Terron Armstead play football," Whitworth said on the Fitz and Whit podcast. "And the reason is Terron Armstead was a guy who loved to use his left hand. He loved to get it in there, but he had great feet. He was a crazy athlete. He would get aggressive and jump guys. Because if you're jumping, you can do that a lot more, not when you're backing up. Will plays a little bit like me and a little bit like Lane Johnson, but he doesn't have that frame at all in how he tries to set. And so my point is, I'd love to see him go get aggressive, learn how to jump guys, learn how to make this kind of a fight and go play an aggressive style at tackle. That’d be something a little better for him, but it has nothing to do with his arm length, Fitz. This is a combination of knowing who you are and using your skill set to being good at football. That's like saying a wide receiver has to be the fastest guy on the field to be good at wide out. It makes zero sense. Davante Adams is not the fastest guy on the field, but that dude can separate like nobody else.”

Sound Advice

Sep 20, 2009; Green Bay, WI, USA; Green Bay Packers linebacker Clay Matthews (52) rushes the passer as Cincinnati Bengals guard Andrew Whitworth (77) blocks during the game at Lambeau Field. The Bengals defeated the Packers 31-24. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

It's good advice from Whitworth, who spent 11 seasons in Cincinnati, before playing for the Rams for the final five years of his NFL career.

Whitworth was a second round pick in 2006 (55th overall). He struggled in his first season with the Bengals, but found his footing and became one of the best offensive linemen in team history.

Campbell had a good rookie season overall, but clearly he has plenty to work on and improve if he's going to be a franchise left tackle. He should lean on former greats like Whitworth this offseason with hopes of being much better in 2026 and beyond.

Check out the clip of Whitworth below:

