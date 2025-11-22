Bengals Make It Official, Joe Burrow Won't Play vs Patriots
CINCINNATI — The Bengals downgraded quarterback Joe Burrow from questionable to out for Sunday's game against the Patriots.
The star quarterback pushed to return this week, but it won't happen. All signs point to Burrow playing on Thursday against Baltimore.
"We are still talking to doctors and everything. He’s done everything he can," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said. "Everything is moving in a great position. Now we just have to make a decision. You play a game Sunday, you play a game Thursday, you got to factor in all that stuff. He has tried to put himself in a position to be ready to go, and we’ll try to make a decision later."
Clearly Taylor was leery of putting Burrow out there on Sunday with another game just four days later.
Veteran quarterback Joe Flacco will get the start. Flacco has played well since arriving in Cincinnati last month. The Bengals are 1-7 without Burrow, but Flacco has done his part since the team traded for him in a pick swap with the Browns.
That sets the stage for Burrow to return on Thanksgiving night in Baltimore. The Bengals could be 3-8. What's the point of bringing him back?
"I think it's important," Taylor said. "Winning is important. Obviously, he is who he is, and he gives us an outstanding chance to win games. And I think for his own he wants to play football. That's he's a football player. That's what he wants to be also.”
The Bengals also downgraded safety Daijahn Anthony to out. The second-year safety practiced this week for the first time since going on injured reserve in August. They can activate him at any point between now and Dec. 10.
