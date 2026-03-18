The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with holes all over their roster, notably on defense. They took to free agency to upgrade this defense, adding Bryan Cook, Boye Mafe, and Jonathan Allen in a trio of exciting moves. Notably, the Cook and Mafe additions will make the team better this year and beyond.

There are still holes on the roster to upgrade. On defense, the linebacker room needs work. They could use an additional edge rusher, too. They could also look for another wide receiver.

The Bengals selected Jermaine Burton in the 2024 NFL Draft, but that didn't work out and he was cut before the end of his second NFL season. The decision to pick him set the Bengals back. With Andrei Iosivas and Charlie Jones entering the final year of their rookie deals, Cincinnati will likely look to add to that room this offseason.

After the Denver Broncos acquired Jaylen Waddle in a trade with the Miami Dolphins on Tuesday, they could be looking to trade one of their backup wide receivers. Marvin Mims and Troy Franklin come to mind. If that's the case, the Bengals should send a draft pick to Denver to land one of the two, preferably Franklin.

Here's a mock trade that could make this happen:

Why This Would Work for the Broncos

Aug 23, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Detailed view of the Denver Broncos helmet against the New Orleans Saints during warmups at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

The Broncos have a slew of wide receivers at this point. Courtland Sutton and Waddle are the top two and they're likely going to receive a bulk of the targets. The Broncos also heavily utilize the run game, so they don't need five or six huge playmakers.

As a result, landing a draft pick in exchange for Franklin would benefit the Broncos. This would give them more resources to use in the NFL Draft without dealing one their main playmakers.

Why This Would Work for the Bengals

Dec 14, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA: Denver Broncos wide receiver Troy Franklin (11) celebrates following a touchdown during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

For the Bengals, this makes plenty of sense at this price. They have two sixth round picks and two seventh round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. Cutting ties with one of these four late round picks to net a playmaker like Franklin makes sense. He'd be an upgrade to their depth and could slot in as the wide receiver No. 3 on offense.

Last year, Franklin brought in 65 catches for 709 yards and six touchdowns. His skillset compliments Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins, plus he'd give them another downfield playmaker. It wouldn't handicap the Bengals from making any other moves for their defense either. They could look to add Franklin for a sixth-round pick, while also acquiring a player like Jordyn Brooks in a separate trade. Two bold moves like that would help make the Bengals a true Super Bowl contender.

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