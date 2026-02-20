Bengals Expressing Interest in Intriguing RB Prospect Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals need to hit big in the upcoming NFL draft. It's very hard to keep a core of expensive offensive players together for long. With Joe Burrow, Tee Higgins, and Ja'Marr Chase signed to contracts, the Bengals can't waste any time in pushing for a Super Bowl.

While most are looking at their first-round pick, the Bengals could be eyeing a player down the board a little bit, potentially in an attempt to strike gold later in the draft. Sources tell our own James Rapien that the Bengals met with overlooked North Dakota State running back Barika Kpeenu at the American Bowl.

Kpeenu recently spoke with On SI NFL Draft expert Justin Melo about his experience at the American Bowl ahead of the NFL Combine and the 2026 NFL draft.

"I tried to be the ultimate competitor," Kpeenu said when asked about what he proved at the event. "I wanted to prove I belong among the prospects from the FBS conference. I went out there and put my best foot forward in everything that I was doing.

South Dakota State Jackrabbits cornerback Noah St-Juste (16) pushes North Dakota State Bison running back Barika Kpeenu (8) towards the sideline on Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025, at Dana J. Dykhouse Stadium in Brookings, South Dakota. | Samantha Laurey / Argus Leader / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"A lot of people think there’s a big drop off from the FBS to the FCS. I just wanted to go out there and prove that I’m equally as talented. I believe I can play at the highest level. I proved that at the American Bowl."

Kpeenu is an excellent running back prospect for the Bengals to be eyeing. While franchise running backs tend to go in the top 10, with Jeremiyah Love being the only top 10 running back in the draft, the Bengals could take a more traditional approach to adding to the position.

Kpeenu is coming off a breakout season with North Dakota State. He rushed for 1,005 yards and an astounding 20 touchdowns last season. These 20 touchdowns placed him in fourth among FCS rushers in terms of touchdowns on the season.

The Bengals need to add to the running back room, but it's not the most pressing need on the roster. It wouldn't make sense to use a top 10 pick on the position. It might not make sense to address it on day two either. If they can find a player like Kpeenu with a nose for the end zone down the board, they'll be in great shape.

