Bengals QB Joe Flacco Dealing With Injury That Could Keep Him From Playing vs Bears
CINCINNATI — Bengals quarterback Joe Flacco is dealing with an AC joint sprain in his throwing shoulder according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.
Flacco played every snap during Cincinnati's Week 8 loss to the New York Jets, but went back to the locker room in the fourth quarter due to the injury.
His status is officially up in the air for Sunday's game against the Bears according to Rapoport.
"I had something happen, wasn’t feeling 100 percent. Just trying to make sure something was right," Flacco said after the 39-38 loss. "Landed a little awkward. I feel good right now."
Flacco has given the Bengals' offense new life over the past three games since Cincinnati traded for him in a pick swap with the Browns. If he can't play, then Jake Browning would get the start against Chicago.
Flacco has completed 64.3% of his passes for 784 yards, seven touchdowns and no interceptions in three games with the Bengals. He hasn't thrown an interception and has a 100.1 quarterback rating.
The Bengals' defense has struggled with Flacco under center. They allowed 23 points in the fourth quarter against the Jets. That loss cost the Bengals a chance at getting back to .500 on the season.
Flacco insists that the offense won't blame the defense moving forward.
“This is a team sport. We’re all in this together. It’s not offense, defense or special teams. They’re out their doing their job, but we are one. We feel this as one," Flacco said. "I think it’s hard to not be in your head when you’re on that side of the ball for a given stretch. I always try to tell people: “I’m so consumed with doing my job, and everybody should be so consumed doing their job, that they’re not worried about what other guys are doing.” Put the blinders on and go do your job. When everyone can do that, that’s when you get out of those things. There’s no judging your brothers for not playing up to their expectations. You need to play this game with confidence. If you lose a little of that because you think your brothers are looking at you like, ‘Come on, can’t you just do this?’ That’s not a good feeling to have. Hopefully we can get across that’s not how we should be feeling toward our teammates.”
The Bengals resume practice on Wednesday afternoon. Don't be surprised if Flacco misses the session with hopes of being healthy and able to play on Sunday against the Bears.
