Bengals Rookie Has Opportunity to Make Major Impact in AFC North Showdown vs Steelers
CINCINNATI — The Bengals ruled out veteran running back Samaje Perine for Sunday's game against the Steelers due to an ankle sprain he suffered in Week 9 against the Broncos.
That means rookie Tahj Brooks will get significant playing time on offense behind starting running back Chase Brown.
"There's a lot there as a rookie to learn offensively for us," Bengals head coach Zac Taylor said on Friday. "I think he's picked it up as well as anybody could have hoped. It's just now it's about opportunity and showcasing what you can do. But from a trust standpoint, he's done that for us. And so now it's just when he gets his opportunities, if he gets his opportunities, making the most of them. But excited for the progress that he's continued to make."
Brooks has six carries for 18 yards this season. Five of those attempts came in garbage time against the Vikings in Week 3. The Bengals selected him in the sixth-round (193rd overall) in the 2025 NFL Draft. Brooks has been on the field for 13 offensive snaps and 109 special teams snaps this season.
The Bengals are confident in the rookie, but not having Perine is certainly a big loss. The veteran is averaging 6.2 yards-per-carry this season, which includes a 32-yard touchdown run against the Jets in Week 8.
“He's just the same guy every day for years now," Taylor said of Perine last month. I always used to watch his tape when he was in Kansas City in Denver. I'd go through every week and watch his protections and just consistent throughout his entire career. Very reliable, hard to bring down, durable back, understands where you're fitting the ball. Does a great job in protection, has a great knack for the check downs. So again, just the combination of him and Chase (Brown) back there gives you a lot of confidence in your backfield. And Tahj (Brooks) is really coming along too. So it's a really good room. Justin’s (Hill) done a great job with those guys."
Watch the video of Perine shortly after he suffered the high ankle sprain below:
