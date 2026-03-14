Bengals Running Out of Options to Fill Key Need on Defense

The Cincinnati Bengals have been under fire from their fan base for not being active enough in free agency this offseason. They've made three notable additions, all to the defense. Jonathan Allen was added to help anchor the defensive line. Bryan Cook was brought in to start at safety. Boye Mafe was added as a high upside option on the edge.

It was a good start, but the Bengals need to do more. The fans are growing restless, and they have good reason to be upset. Cincinnati is a good defense away from being a real Super Bowl contender this season.

Bengals Still Need to Add a Linebacker to their Defense

Dec 28, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Demetrius Knight Jr. (44) and Cincinnati Bengals linebacker Barrett Carter (49) react after a play during the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

The biggest roster hole for the Bengals right now is at linebacker. Linebacker was seemingly one of their bigger roster holes coming into the offseason, but it hasn't been addressed yet.

The Bengals have whiffed on players like Devin Lloyd and Leo Chenal in free agency. Their potential options are quickly dwindling, too, so they need to act fast or run the risk of walking into next season with a depleted linebacker room.

Who Are the Top Options for the Bengals?

Feb 25, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Ohio State linebacker Sonny Styles (LB25) speaks during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In free agency, the Bengals have a few options. Bobby Okereke of the New York Giants could fit. Veteran Lavonte David could be a solid one-year option. Jerome Baker is available if the Bengals believe he could fit the roster. Bobby Wagner is another veteran that could make sense.

On the trade block, there aren't many linebackers of note. New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood should be available if Cincinnati wants to take a swing for him.

The likely scenario sees the Bengals add a linebacker in the upcoming NFL draft. Ohio State's Sonny Styles is the dream selection at pick No. 10, but there's a chance he doesn't make it that far down the board after his historic NFL Draft Combine performance.

If Styles doesn't make it to pick No. 10, the Bengals could turn their attention to Anthony Hill Jr., Jacob Rodriguez, and Jake Golday in the second round. Rodriguez was one of the top players in college football last season and his combine performance proved that he's athletic enough to compete in the NFL. Golday, a product of the University of Cincinnati, would be a fun addition to his hometown team.

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