3 NFL Draft Prospects Bengals Should Target After Dexter Lawrence Blockbuster

On Saturday, the Cincinnati Bengals made a blockbuster move by trading the No. 10 pick in the NFL draft to the New York Giants in exchange for superstar defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence.

Following this deal, the Bengals need to make a few more moves. Notably, they need to land a star at pick No. 41 in the NFL draft because they don't have a first-rounder anymore. Who could they target?

Georgia LB C.J. Allen

Nov 4, 2023; Athens, Georgia, USA; Georgia Bulldogs linebacker C.J. Allen (33) hits Missouri Tigers quarterback Brady Cook (12) as he throws an interception during the second half at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Dale Zanine-Imagn Images | Dale Zanine-Imagn Images

The Bengals need to add a linebacker more than anything at this point. They have Lawrence and Jonathan Allen at defensive tackle. Their edge rusher depth is decent, but not a huge pressing issue. Their secondary is alright. But their linebacker room is one of the worst in the league. Georgia linebacker C.J. Allen is one of the better athletes in the draft class.

He's fast and plays with his instincts, which could bolster the Bengals' defense quite a bit. Considering he's expected to be selected in the late first round, landing him at pick No. 41 would be quite the solid move for Cincinnati.

Cincinnati LB Jake Golday

Nov 1, 2025; Salt Lake City, Utah, USA; Utah Utes quarterback Devon Dampier (4) runs after a catch against Cincinnati Bearcats linebacker Jake Golday (11) during the second half at Rice-Eccles Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images | Rob Gray-Imagn Images

Speaking of linebackers, the Bengals could also target Cincinnati linebacker Jake Golday, who's quietly worked his way up draft boards this offseason. Golday is a hometown kid who could join Bryan Cook as Bearcat additions to the Bengals defense this year.

He's a very talented linebacker with the potential to be one of the better linebackers in the draft class. Golday is a big, physical linebacker with enough speed to make him a very intriguing prospect.

Texas Tech LB Jacob Rodriguez

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

If it weren't for Sonny Styles, Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez would have a good argument as the best linebacker in the draft class. He's always around the ball on defense.

His film speaks volumes for his ability to wreck the game. Rodriguez had an argument as one of the top defensive players in college football last season. He tested very well at the NFL combine.

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