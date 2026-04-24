Cincinnati Bengals Biggest Roster Needs Revealed Ahead of 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason with a few big holes on their defense. They made a few free agency additions, but their biggest addition was a blockbuster trade for Dexter Lawrence.

Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently listed the Bengals' biggest needs as linebacker, edge rusher, and defensive back ahead of the NFL draft.

"Like the Bears, the Cincinnati Bengals should have a laser focus on their defense this weekend. Cincinnati has missed the postseason in back-to-back years almost solely because of its lackluster defense," Knox wrote. "Cincinnati ranked 25th in scoring defense in 2024 and 30th this past season.

"Adding the likes of Jonathan Allen, Boye Mafe, and Bryan Cook in free agency was a nice start, but the Bengals still need help at all three levels of the defense. They need to come away from the draft with one legitimate defensive playmaker, too."

Potential DB Options

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Tennessee defensive back Jermod McCoy (DB20) speaks to media members during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

There's been some buzz that Jermod McCoy's knee is an issue again. As a result, he's quickly falling down draft boards and dropped out of the first round in the NFL draft. He is widely considered the top player available entering Day 2.

A few other options include D'Angelo Ponds, Keionte Scott, Brandon Cisse, and Chris Johnson at cornerback, while the safety options could be limited. Bud Clark and Zakee Wheatley are a few options for the Bengals.

Potential LB Options

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Linebacker might be the Bengals' biggest hole on defense. The dream addition is Texas Tech star Jacob Rodriguez, who's potentially the No. 2 linebacker in the draft class behind Sonny Styles.

But there are other quality options, too. Jake Golday, Josiah Trotter, and Anthony Hill Jr. could all make sense depending on what the Bengals want out of their rookie linebacker. Still, they need to land one in the draft.

Potential Edge Rusher Options

Dec 28, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) runs the ball against Buffalo Bills safety Cole Bishop (24) and defensive end Joey Bosa (97) during the second quarter at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

Edge rusher options are limited. The Bengals would be better off trying to lure a veteran to the roster on the vet minimum. Somebody like Joey Bosa or Cameron Jordan could make sense, though it would be difficult to work the cap space in this scenario.

Dani Dennis-Sutton and Derrick Moore could be options in Round 2 or Round 3 for the Bengals.

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