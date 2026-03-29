Bengals Show Interest in Game-Breaking Speedster Before 2026 NFL Draft

The Cincinnati Bengals came into the offseason needing to upgrade their defense across the board, which is what the front office opted to target in free agency.

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They were able to add a trio of talented players by signing Bryan Cook, Jonathan Allen, and Boye Mafe. All three should be impact players right away, but the Bengals need to do more. They need to add more on the defensive side of the ball.

They shouldn't completely neglect the offense.

Bengals Could Add a Wide Receiver in the NFL Draft

Aug 22, 2024; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; A general view of the helmet of Cincinnati Bengals safety Daijahn Anthony (33) during warmups before the game against the Indianapolis Colts at Paycor Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-Imagn Images | Katie Stratman-Imagn Images

One spot the Bengals could look to upgrade is their third wide receiver spot, preferably a player that could play in the slot alongside Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins.

Now, let's preface, the Bengals shouldn't use a top draft pick on a wide receiver. They absolutely shouldn't, and won't, consider adding one in the first round. They probably shouldn't explore the idea in the second round either.

As the draft goes on, the Bengals should be targeting a wide receiver to add behind Chase and Higgins. They could use one more key weapon.

Tony Pauline of Essentially Sports recently reported that the Bengals had coaches on hand to watch Mississippi State wide receiver Brenen Thompson at his pro day this month.

Bengals Keeping Tabs on WR Brenen Thompson

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Mississippi State wideout Brenen Thompson (WO39) runs in the 40-yard dash during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

"Receiver Brenen Thompson, who ran the forty in 4.26 seconds at the combine, caught the ball extremely well in drills," Pauline wrote. "The Cincinnati Bengals had their assistant wide receivers coach on hand."

Thompson is a very intriguing wide receiver in the upcoming draft class. He doesn't have the size or the frame of a player who stands out as a draft target. That's why he's projected to go in round 3 or round 4 in the 2026 NFL Draft.

He does have the speed. Thompson ran a 4.26 40-yard dash at the NFL Draft combine, which likely put him on every team's radar. Adding a burner like Thompson to the Bengals wide receiver room could be the extra boost they need on offense. As long as they can land the defensive talent in the first few rounds, Thompson could be a guy to watch for the Bengals down the board, especially if he falls into the fourth round and beyond.

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